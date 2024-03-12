Sports

WPL 2024: Beth Mooney, Shabnam Md Shakil Take Gujarat Giants To Eight-Run Victory Against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants secured a remarkable eight-run win over UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League match in Delhi. Beth Mooney played a crucial role in the win, scoring an unbeaten half-century, while Shabnam Shakil, a talented teenager, contributed with her sharp bowling. Mooney made an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls, while Shabnam took three wickets for just 11 runs, including the dismissals of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the very first over. At one point, UP Warriorz struggled and lost four wickets for just 16 runs before Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 88 off 60 balls, which helped them to put up a fight.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz batters Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz batter Shweta Sehrawat being bowled out by Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Shweta Sehrawat during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Gujarat Giants bowler Kathryn Bryce celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Alyssa Healy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz bowler Sophie Ecclestone celebrates a wicket during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
UP Warriorz bowler Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Tags

Women's Premier League

