Sports

WPL 2024: Beth Mooney, Shabnam Md Shakil Take Gujarat Giants To Eight-Run Victory Against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants secured a remarkable eight-run win over UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League match in Delhi. Beth Mooney played a crucial role in the win, scoring an unbeaten half-century, while Shabnam Shakil, a talented teenager, contributed with her sharp bowling. Mooney made an unbeaten 74 off just 52 balls, while Shabnam took three wickets for just 11 runs, including the dismissals of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the very first over. At one point, UP Warriorz struggled and lost four wickets for just 16 runs before Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 88 off 60 balls, which helped them to put up a fight.