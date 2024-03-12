WPL 2024: Beth Mooney, Shabnam Md Shakil Take Gujarat Giants To Eight-Run Victory Against UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz batters Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Phoebe Litchfield during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz batter Shweta Sehrawat being bowled out by Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Shweta Sehrawat during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants bowler Kathryn Bryce celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Alyssa Healy during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants batter Beth Mooney celebrates her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Sophie Ecclestone celebrates a wicket during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.