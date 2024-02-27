Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Indian women's football team is eyeing a historic triumph at the Turkish Women's Cup. Beat Kosovo today and it will be their first-ever title outside the South Asian region. Meanwhile, the Mumbai vs Baroda and Vidarbha vs Karnataka quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy will enter a decisive Day 5. Later in the evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Gujarat Giants in match 5 of Women's Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)