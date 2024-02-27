Daily Sports Blog Live Updates, February 27
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Indian women's football team is eyeing a historic triumph at the Turkish Women's Cup. Beat Kosovo today and it will be their first-ever title outside the South Asian region. Meanwhile, the Mumbai vs Baroda and Vidarbha vs Karnataka quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy will enter a decisive Day 5. Later in the evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Gujarat Giants in match 5 of Women's Premier League 2024 in Bengaluru. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
HI's Elena Norman Steps Down From Her CEO Role
Fresh turmoil hit Hockey India on Tuesday when its long-serving CEO Elena Norman resigned from her position owing to non-payment of dues for the past few months, sources in the national federation told PTI. The Australian held the -post for nearly 13 years and had not been paid for the last three months. (PTI)
150 Days To Go For Paris Olympics 2024
Tushar Deshpande Madness In Ranji Tophy
Mumbai vs Baroda is serving up to a treat in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai were 337/9 in their first innings but ended up being 569 all out, thanks to Tushar Deshpande. The bowler smashed 8 sixes in his innings of 123 as him along with Tanush Kotian (120) took Mumbai to a huge score.
WPL: DC Bowler Arundhati Reddy Fined
Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the Women's Premier League's (WPL) code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz. The 26-year-old claimed a scalp in Delhi Capital's nine-wicket win against the Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday night. (PTI)
EPL: Everton Football Club's Points Reduced
Everton's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has been reduced from 10 points to 6 after a successful appeal. They were docked 10 points in November 2023.
Football Recap
In the English Premier League, West Ham beat a struggling Brentford side 4-2 at the London Stadium to ease some pressure on under-fire boss David Moyes. In La Liga, Brazilian winger Savio scored a five-minute double as surprise packages Girona beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to return to second place. In Serie A, Paulo Dybala scored his first hat-trick in a Roma jersey in a 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A on Monday to keep the capital city side's Champions League ambitions alive. But Lazio stuttered in Tuscany, missing a chance to close the gap on their city rivals with a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina.
Mohammed Shami Posts Update About His Recovery
New Zealand Cricketer Neil Wagner Announces Retirement
Fiery Kiwi fast bowler Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from cricket with immediate effect. 37-year-old Wagner played 64 Tests for the BlackCaps and scalped 260 Test wickets.