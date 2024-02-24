Hello!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Joe Root, who is unbeaten on 106, will aim to prolong his defiance at the crease against the Indian cricket team on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi. In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh and Co will face the Aussies in their key return-leg fixture of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela. Back in cricket, after a nail-biting season-opener, the Women's Premier League 2024 will roll on to its second game, pitting Royal Challengers Bangalore against UP Warriorz. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Saturday, February 24, 2024 here.
Conway Out Of 3rd NZ Vs AUS T20I
New Zealand batter Devon Conway has withdrawn from the third and final T20I against Australia. The 32-year-old injured his left thumb while keeping in the second T20I on Friday. Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final T20I at Eden Park, Auckland is scheduled for Sunday. The Trans-Tasman rivals will then meet in a two-Test match, starting Thursday.
Cricketer Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest
Former Karnataka junior cricketer K Hoysala passed away Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a match against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament. He was 34.
Lionesses Roar
England thrashed Austria 7-2 in a women's international friendly with debutant Grace Clinton scoring one of the goals. The Lionesses needed that win in Spain after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal Against Suspension By IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine, which it calls “a breach of the Olympic Charter”.
When Two Greats Meet
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, two of the greatest tennis players ever played the game, apparently met on a plane.
ICYMI
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in a closely fought encounter in the WPL 2024. Five runs were required of the final delivery with MI's S Sajana hitting the ball out of the boundary line for a maximum to send the reigning champions into delirium.