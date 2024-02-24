Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

The opening game of the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) saw the reigning champions Mumbai Indians clinch a last-ball thriller against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Friday. Sajeevan Sajana hit a last-ball six to claim a memorable victory for Harmanpreet Kaur's team over Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals. (More Cricket News)
As we head in to match 2 of the WPL 2024, Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to open their account on a winning note however, in their wake is Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz who have some star names in their line-up including Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu.
Last season, RCB finished a lowly fourth in the table with only two wins under their belt whereas UP Warriorz finished third in the points table.
This season however, RCB will look to overturn their fortunes as they look to go one step further and get their hands on the WPL trophy. RCB have a decent line-up with Ellyse Perry being the 'MVP' in their squad. As for UP Warriorz, they will look up to the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma among others to take them towards the final glory.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar.
UP Warriorz - Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar.
Before the start of the second match of Women's Premier League 2024, here are three key player battles that are worth looking out for:
1) Smriti Mandhana vs Deepti Sharma
Battle of the two Indian teammmates - Smriti Mandhana is a fast starter at the top of the order. The southpaw always looks for a fast start, in club and international colours and will look to do the same in WPL 2024. UP's Deepti Sharma loves to roll her arm in the opening overs and her tussle with Mandhana will be one to watch out for. Deepti is a wily customer with the ball and will look to outfox Mandhana, who will have her homework on the former. This battle will be one that cannot be missed out on!
2) Ellyse Perry vs Alyssa Healy
Another set of teammates who could go head-to-head in this tie are none other than RCB's Ellyse Perry and UP Warriorz's Alyssa Healy. The Aussie duo are one of the finest in international cricket but in the WPL, they will leave their friendship aside and will look to get the best for their respective team. Perry, who can be a lethal with the ball, knows a thing or two about Healy's batting and this battle will really delight the WPL fans in the stadium and back at home.
3) Renuka Singh Thakur vs Tahlia McGrath
RCB's swing bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has a great variety with the ball in her hand. Her in-swing and outswing have troubled the batters early on in the innings. Up against her would be Aussie star Tahila McGrath, who has had a great outing down under against the Proteas and was also superb with the bat when the Aussies toured India not too long ago. McGrath knows the Indian conditions well and will look to stop Renuka's pace early on as UP Warriorz look to start of their WPL 2024 campaign with a victory.