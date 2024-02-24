Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Last season, RCB finished a lowly fourth in the table with only two wins under their belt whereas UP Warriorz finished third in the points table.

This season however, RCB will look to overturn their fortunes as they look to go one step further and get their hands on the WPL trophy. RCB have a decent line-up with Ellyse Perry being the 'MVP' in their squad. As for UP Warriorz, they will look up to the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma among others to take them towards the final glory.