Harmanpreet Kaur | MI Captain: We'll go first. Due is the only reason we desire to bowl first. We have a balanced team, with three debutants. Looking good. The message is the same: we want to keep things simple and stick to our goals.

Meg Lanning | DC Captain: It appears to be an excellent wicket with lots of potential for runs. Mumbai is a strong team that looks forward to the challenge. I'm definitely looking forward to this competition. Preparations have gone well, and the squad is settled; all that remains is for them to play freely. We're going with four seamers and three spinners, which provides some excellent alternatives throughout the innings. Harmanpreet, a competitor, is looking forward to the game.