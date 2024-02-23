Hello And Welcome!
The stage is set. All is in readiness for the start of the second season of the Women's Premier League. Hours after the Indian men's team battled it out with a resistant Joe Root and Co in Ranchi, the cricketing action shifts to Bengaluru, where a galaxy of international and domestic stars have descended for the season-opener between title holders Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the DC Women vs MI Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Bhatia Completes Fifty!
Yastika Bhatia completed her half-century in style. She hit a six off Radha Yadav to reach the milestone. MIW still need 82 runs in 9 overs to win this match.
MIW - 90/2 (11)
Arundhati Bowled Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt is nutmegged as she looks to flick, and the ball hits the middle and leg. Arundhati Reddy is ecstatic and lets her feelings out.
MIW - 55/2 (7)
Bhatia Hits Back-to-back Fours
Yastika Bhatia hits back-to-back fours against Annabel Sutherland to extract 10 runs from her first over. Sutherland got the highest bid in the WPL auctions in December for a foreign player.
MIW - 36/1 (5)
Mumbai Indians Start Batting!
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews opened the batting for Mumbai with Marizanne Kapp opening the bowling attack. The first delivery conceded no run but the second delivery took an edge of Matthews' bat and went directly to the keeper's hands. Nat Sciver-Brunt replaced her at the crease. DCW also lost a review in the first over. A wicket-maiden for Kapp and DCW.
MIW - 0/1 (1)
Innings Break
Brief Score: DCW - 171/5 (20)
Alice Capsey - 75 (53), Jemimah Rodrigues - 42 (24) | Nat Sciver Brunt: (4-0-33-2)
Kapp Hits Three 4s In Last Over
Amelia Kerr has hit three boundaries in the last over of the innings to take the score past 170. Now Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians need 172 runs to win this match.
DCW - 171/5 (20)
Kerr Gets Capsey!
Amelia Kerr dismissed Alice Capsey and provided a crucial breakthrough to Mumbai Indians. Capsey was trying to hit every other delivery. She tried to play a reverse sweep against Kerr's delivery that remained low and hit her pads.
DCW - 147/3 (18)
Capsey Completes Fifty!
English teenager Alice Capsey targetted Hayley Matthews and smashed two sixes and one four to complete his fifty in the twelfth over of the inning.
DCW - 89/2 (12)
Lanning Holes Out!
Full and wide outside off delivery and Lanning attempts to slice it away but is outfoxed by the additional carry. Off the splice towards the backward point, the fielder completes a simple catch.
DCW - 70/2 (11)
12 Runs Off Kerr's Over
Amelia Kerr came to bowl her second over and was welcomed by Lanning with a massive six. Capsey then hit another boundary on the fourth delivery. She conceded 12 runs from her second over.
DCW - 63/1 (9)
End Of 1st Powerplay
DCW managed to extract 10 runs in the first over of Nat Sciver-Brunt but Ismail and Ishaque's next two overs put the DCW on the back foot again. Only 26 runs were conceded by MIW in the first powerplay and they also removed the dangerous Shafali Verma early.
DCW - 26/1 (6)
Ismail Brings First Breakthrough!
Shabnim Ismail continued her attack and bowled Shafali Verma on the first delivery of her second over. Verma misjudged the line and the ball hit the middle stump as DCW lost their main batter very early in the game.
DCW - 6/1 (3)
DC Start Batting!
Captain Meg Lanning along with star batter Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Shabnim Ismail delivered a brilliant first over conceding just one run off it. DC are off the mark.
DCW - 1/0 (1)
Pitch Report
The dimensions are short. 50m boundary on the leg side, 60 m on the off side. The pitch is hard and looks like a batting wicket. No grass on it. Batting first could be ideal but dew is expected to play a role as well.
What Captains Said
Harmanpreet Kaur | MI Captain: We'll go first. Due is the only reason we desire to bowl first. We have a balanced team, with three debutants. Looking good. The message is the same: we want to keep things simple and stick to our goals.
Meg Lanning | DC Captain: It appears to be an excellent wicket with lots of potential for runs. Mumbai is a strong team that looks forward to the challenge. I'm definitely looking forward to this competition. Preparations have gone well, and the squad is settled; all that remains is for them to play freely. We're going with four seamers and three spinners, which provides some excellent alternatives throughout the innings. Harmanpreet, a competitor, is looking forward to the game.
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians Women have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Toss Update Soon
The WPL 20-24 opening ceremony just ended on a high note and now the focus will be on the toss for the first match of the season. Both the captains - Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning for Delhi Capitals are on the ground.
SRK Perform With WPL Team's Captains
Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan performed with the captains of WPL 2024 teams - Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Beth Mooney. In the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, BCCI dignitaries also joined these stars on stage and ended the opening ceremony. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan gave their respective performances as well.
Opening Ceremony Coming Up
The opening ceremony of WPL 2024 is about to get underway. Bollywood's iconic superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in Bengaluru to dazzle all and sundry with his performance. On the eve of the game, he met both teams. Here is a video of the interaction.
Other actors who will perform at the ceremony include Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.