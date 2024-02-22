Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL Match On TV And Online

Mumbai Indians have Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper with Natalia Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia assisting her in the batting department. Pooja Vastrakar and Shabnim Ismail will be joined by all-rounders Hayley Matthews and Amanjot Kaur in the bowling department. Being last year's champions their confidence must be high when they take the Capitals on Friday.