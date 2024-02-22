Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL Match On TV And Online

The highly anticipated women's cricket tournament - Women's Premier League season 2 will kickstart with the clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's runner-ups Delhi Capitals on Friday in Bengaluru. M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the matches of the first leg of the WPL 2024. (More Cricket News)
Delhi Capital's skipper Meg Lanning was the orange cap holder last year and she will be hoping to continue that form this year as well. Annabel Sutherland, who is in sublime form will assist Lanning in batting along with Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia.
Mumbai Indians have Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper with Natalia Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia assisting her in the batting department. Pooja Vastrakar and Shabnim Ismail will be joined by all-rounders Hayley Matthews and Amanjot Kaur in the bowling department. Being last year's champions their confidence must be high when they take the Capitals on Friday.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Alice Capsey, and Titas Sadhu
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match start?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7:30 pm IST on 23 February 2024.
Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match be played?
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Which TV channels will broadcast WPL 2024 matches in India?
The Sports 18 Network will broadcast WPL 2024 matches through various channels in India.
Where can we livestream the WPL 2024 matches in India?
The WPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.