The 14th edition of the Elimination Chamber, the first pay-per-view of 2024 hosted by WWE, marks the beginning of the wrestlers' journey to the highly anticipated, and no doubt, one of the biggest nights of the year, WrestleMania. All roads lead to Perth, Australia, where on Saturday, February 24, the two Elimination Chamber matches will take place, with six wrestlers competing in each match, one for women and the other for men. (More Sports News)
When two WWE wrestlers step into the ring and four others prepare in their plexiglass pods, fans witness some of the most thrilling actions in the history of wrestling. This time, the spotlight is on Australia's Rhea Ripley, as she aims to maintain her dominance in a clash with two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in the WWE Women’s World Championship match on Saturday.
However, the above is not the only clash fans have been eagerly waiting for. Here comes, Randy Orton, who has made the most appearances in WWE history at the Elimination Chamber, will be joined by the leader of the Pride Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton, all battling for one ultimate goal - victory at the Wrestlemania XL set to kick off on April 6, 2024. Five Greatest WWE Elimination Chamber Moments Of All-Time
Where to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?
The actions taking place at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten1 TV channel. You can watch the event in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 HD, for English, there is Sony Ten 1 HD.
You can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 online, on the SonyLIV app and website.
The event will begin at 6: 00 pm local time/ 3:30 pm IST
When and where is the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 happening?
The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be held on February 24, Saturday at the Optus Stadium in Perth Burswood, Western Australia, Australia.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Fight card:
Men's Elimination Chamber 2024 match:
Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton vs Bobby Lashley vs LA Knight vs Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul
Women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match:
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez
Women's World Championship match:
Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match:
New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)