When two WWE wrestlers step into the ring and four others prepare in their plexiglass pods, fans witness some of the most thrilling actions in the history of wrestling. This time, the spotlight is on Australia's Rhea Ripley, as she aims to maintain her dominance in a clash with two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in the WWE Women’s World Championship match on Saturday.

However, the above is not the only clash fans have been eagerly waiting for. Here comes, Randy Orton, who has made the most appearances in WWE history at the Elimination Chamber, will be joined by the leader of the Pride Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton, all battling for one ultimate goal - victory at the Wrestlemania XL set to kick off on April 6, 2024.