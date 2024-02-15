India vs China, Badminton Challenge, Draws
Here's how the schedule lines up for this crucial match:
Singles
HS Prannoy vs Weng Hongyang
Lakshya Sen vs Lei Lanxi
Chirag Sen vs Wang Zhengxing
Doubles
MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila vs Chen Boyang, Liu Yi
Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy vs Ren Xiangyu, Hao Nan Xie
Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory Parade Turns Sour
Chaos ensued at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory parade in Missouri, after gunfire left one person dead and 21 injured. The shots were fired west of Union Station, the final gathering spot for the Chiefs and their fans in their triumphant procession of the city, resulting in a stampede as everyone present - players included - ran for cover.
Among those injured were nine children, who are all expected to recover at the time of writing. One individual, sadly, lost their life in the latest mass shooting incident in the United States of America.
Three have been arrested following the incident.
Champions League Round-Up
A tie earmarked by the neutrals for its tactical and technical offerings delivered on its promise, with Paris Saint-Germain edging Real Sociedad 2-0 in an entertaining first leg encounter. Meanwhile, it was more trouble for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich, who lost the first of their two ties against Lazio by a goal to nil and also witnessed Dayot Upamecano receive a red card, ruling him out of the return fixture.
South Africa Going Strong Against New Zealand
The second-string RSA lead the hosts by 257 runs at the time of writing, having survived three sessions on Day 3 of their Test match. The visitors will be looking to finish with a flourish but have bled wickets with more frequency in these last few hours; they currently stand at 226/7, with the tail-end working hard to ensure they return to the pavilion with an insurmountable lead in tow.
Sarfaraz Khan Earns His Maiden Test Cap
The batter will debut for India in their Rajkot Test against England, after receiving his maiden cap from Indian cricket great Anil Kumble in a pre-match ceremony. Khan has been a consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit and has now been duly rewarded for his efforts.
The third Test between India and England is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Hello And Good Morning!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Indian cricket lovers have woken up in anticipation of a dominant start from their team against England in the third Test in Rajkot, but there's plenty of action elsewhere, before, during and after that. A depleted South Africa are taking the fight to hosts New Zealand in the second Test in Hamilton. In hockey, the Indian men's team is eyeing a hat-trick of wins at the FIH Pro League as it readies to take on Australia in the evening. Meanwhile, the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League will kick off in Chennai. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Thursday, February 15, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)