Chaos ensued at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory parade in Missouri, after gunfire left one person dead and 21 injured. The shots were fired west of Union Station, the final gathering spot for the Chiefs and their fans in their triumphant procession of the city, resulting in a stampede as everyone present - players included - ran for cover.

Among those injured were nine children, who are all expected to recover at the time of writing. One individual, sadly, lost their life in the latest mass shooting incident in the United States of America.

Three have been arrested following the incident.