Just 45 days into 2024, and Sumit Nagal is already having a year to remember. After entering the second round of Australian Open and winning the ATP Challenger Tour title in Chennai, the 26-year-old from Jhajjar has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger.

The second-seeded Nagal beat Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong in straight sets at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 15 to progress to the last eight stage.