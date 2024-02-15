Just 45 days into 2024, and Sumit Nagal is already having a year to remember. After entering the second round of Australian Open and winning the ATP Challenger Tour title in Chennai, the 26-year-old from Jhajjar has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger. (More Tennis News)
The second-seeded Nagal beat Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong in straight sets at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 15 to progress to the last eight stage.
Though Wong put up a fight in the second set, Nagal was in control of the proceedings all through, and packed off the 19-year-old 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes.
Nagal will now take on fifth seed Adam Walton of Australia, who beat Belgium’s Gauthier Onclin 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Though it might not be as straightforward an encounter as the previous ones, the Indian will be raring to go after a string of superb recent results, which have taken him inside the men's singles top 100 for the first time in his career.
The Indian jumped 23 places to be ranked World No. 98 after the Chennai triumph, and became the first singles player from the country to enter the top-100 since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.
Meanwhile, another Indian -- Ramkumar Ramanathan -- will be in singles quarter-final action. Ramkumar will face South Korea's Seongchan Hong for a place in the last-four stage.
Ramkumar, who has been given a wild card for this tournament, fought back impressively after losing the opening set to upset top seed Luca Nardi of Italy to surge ahead. The 29-year-old from Chennai looked down and out after the opening set but banked on his big serves to beat Nardi 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes in the second-round clash.
When will Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarter-finals be played?
Sumit Nagal's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarter-final match will be played on Friday, February 16, 2024 at around 4:40pm IST (subject to change based on when previous matches end). Ramkumar Ramanathan's match will be played on the same day at around 2pm IST (subject to change based on when previous matches end).
Where will Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarter-finals be played?
Both matches will be played at the centre court of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will the matches be live streamed and telecast on TV?
The matches will be telecast live on the Eurosport TV channel in India. They will be live streamed on the ATP Tour website.