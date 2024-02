Ramkumar, who has been given a wild card for this tournament, fought back impressively after losing the opening set to upset top seed Luca Nardi of Italy to surge ahead. The 29-year-old from Chennai looked down and out after the opening set but banked on his big serves to beat Nardi 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes in the second-round clash.

Live streaming details of the Sumit Nagal vs Adam Walton, Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Seongchan Hong quarter-finals at Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

When will Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarter-finals be played?

Sumit Nagal's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger quarter-final match will be played on Friday, February 16, 2024 at around 4:40pm IST (subject to change based on when previous matches end). Ramkumar Ramanathan's match will be played on the same day at around 2pm IST (subject to change based on when previous matches end).