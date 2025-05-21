HS Prannoy has won his BWF Malaysia Open 2025 opener against Kenta Nishimito. | Photo: X/BAI_Media

It was a rollercoaster of a day for Indian sports fans! At the BWF Malaysia Masters 2025, PV Sindhu’s campaign came to an early end as she suffered a shock Round of 32 defeat to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh. However, there was some cheer in men’s singles, with HS Prannoy edging past Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto to move into the next round. Over in Paris, India’s sole hope at the French Open 2025, Sumit Nagal, bowed out in the second round of qualifiers after losing to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov. Catch the highlights from the sports world on May 21, Wednesday here

LIVE UPDATES

Sports News LIVE, May 21: Good Morning!

21 May 2025, 05:37:12 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters - India Squad! Men’s singles: Ayush Shetty, Sathish Karunakaran, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat; Qualifiers - Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Sankar Subramanian Men’s doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi; Qualifiers - Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda; Qualifiers: Anmol Kharb, Tasnim Mir Women’s doubles: Vaishnavi Khadkekar-Alisha Khan, Prerana Alvekar-Mrunmayee Deshpande, Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Rashmi Ganesh-Sania Sikkandar Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath; Qualifiers: Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan, Shivam Sharma-Poorvisha S Ram

21 May 2025, 05:37:12 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters - Live Streaming The Malaysia Masters match will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the BWF TV.

Sports News LIVE, May 21: ICYMI

21 May 2025, 07:22:48 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Magnus Vs World! It's official: Magnus Carles, the genius he is, can't overcome the entire world! In a record-breaking online match where World Champion GM played against more than 1.43 lakh people in a single game titled "Magnus Carlsen vs The World", the Norwegian has has been forced into a draw. IT'S OFFICIAL - The World with 140,000 players strong have held World #1 GM Magnus Carlsen to a draw! 👏



If you voted on any moves, you can now proudly say you've drawn the GOAT 😎 pic.twitter.com/f1JofhGMDk — Chess.com (@chesscom) May 20, 2025 This is a big upset of sorts, as most experts predicted Carlsen to coast through the game, but "Team World" checked his king for the third time to secure a draw.

21 May 2025, 07:32:45 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Prannoy Starts Malaysia Masters Match! The clash between India's HS Prannoy and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the BWF Malaysia Masters 2025 Men Round of 32 will start in a moment. The pre-match warm up is going on. Stay tuned for live updates. Two more matches featuring Indian players are set to kick off soon, with Sathish Karunakaran facing Taipei's Tien Chen Chou, and PV Sindhu facing Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen.

21 May 2025, 07:43:37 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Sindhu, Karunakaran Kick Off! Both PV Sindhu and Sathish Karunakaran have started their respective clashes in the men's and women's events. A Surya and A Pramuthesh are playing in the mixed doubles section. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy is giving neck-to-neck fight against the higher-ranked Nishimoto. It's anyone's game in the early stages.

21 May 2025, 07:59:29 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Game 1 Update Lower-ranked T.L. Nguyen has completely dominated the first game against PV Sindhu, winning it 21-11. Will the former Olympic medalist be able to make her comeback? In the men's section, it's mixed results for Indian players at the moement. After a close fight, Nishimoto has clinched the first game, winning it 21-19. A close contest in on the cards. The other match was not close by any means, with Karunakaran dominating World Championships bronze medalist Chou Tien Chen 13-21 in the first game. In some less positive news, the mixed doubles pair of Asihth Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh have lost their match against ZB Jiang and XY Wei by 21-12, 21-10.

21 May 2025, 08:19:51 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Game 2 Update The game is on! After a first-game stumble, PV Sindhu roars back with a 21-14 win in the second game. It could have been a bigger win for the Indian player, but for now, the match is tied 1-1. HS Prannoy has also managed to tie the match with Nishimoto after some excellent badminton play. 17-21 in the second game, and it's 1-1 on the day. In the biggest news so far, world no. 51 Sathish Karunakaran has blown world no. 7 Chou Tien Chen out of the water, and secured a 21-13, 21-14 wins. A brilliant from the 24-year-old!

21 May 2025, 08:46:10 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Game 3 Update It just wasn't meant to be! Nguyen started the third game strongly, holding a healthy lead despite Sindhu threatening a comeback now and then, but ultimately, the Vietnamese players seals the game and match. 21-11, 21-14, 21-15. A big disappointment for the Indian contingent. It's joyful in the other match, though, as HS Prannoy has completed a stunning comeback against Nishimoto to clinch the third game, and match, by 19-21, 21-17, 21-16. After trailing for most of the game, the Indian player showed grit and determination to secure an early win against a much higher-ranked opponent.

21 May 2025, 09:08:16 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: BWF Malaysia Masters 2025 Round-Up This is how the Indian players have performed in the BWF Malaysia Masters 2025 matches today so far: Women: PV Sindhu lost to Thuy Linh Nguen 11-21, 21-14, 15-21 Men: HS Prannoy defeated Kenta Nishimoto 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 Men: Sathish Karunakaran defeated Chou Tien Chen 21-13, 21,14 Mixed Doubles: Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh lost to ZB Jiang/XY Wei 12-21, 10-21 Lots of badminton action is left to be played, as Indian players are in men's, women's, and mixed doubles events. Meanwhile, the men's match between Ayush Shetty and Brian Yang of Canada has just started.

21 May 2025, 09:19:26 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: NFL Stars In Olympics! In a big move, NFL teams have voted to allow their players to compete in the flag football event in the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics. There's a caveat, though, as only one player from each team will be allowed to compete, and the teams will be chosen by the national committees.

21 May 2025, 09:39:09 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: BAN-A Start 2nd Unofficial Test Against NZ-A Bangladesh A have begun their four-day unoffiical Test match against New Zealand A at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. You can follow the toss update and squad details for the match right here. Bangladesh A XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Amite Hasan, Saif Hassan, Zakir Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan (c), Hasan Murad, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed New Zealand A XI: Rhys Mariu, Curtis Heaphy, Joe Carter (c), Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Matthew Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Dean Foxcroft, Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister

21 May 2025, 10:02:31 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: India U-23 Continue With Head Coach Former East Bengal player Naushad Moosa, who is currently the assistant coach for ISL side NorthEast United, will continue to lead the India U-23 football team during their preparation for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. This is because the AIFF is yet to appoint a full-time head coach for the under-23 national side.

21 May 2025, 10:10:07 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Update Ayush Shetty has came back from behind to secure a stunning victory against Brian Yang. After the Canadian scrapped with a narrow win in the opening game, Shetty came back in roaring manner, completely dominating proceedings to secure a 20-22, 21-10, 21-8 win in the opening match. Kidambi Srikanth will face China's Zu Lu Guant from 11:40 AM IST onwards.

21 May 2025, 10:33:13 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Move MI Vs DC Out Of Mumbai, Pleads Delhi Owner Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal has reportedly asked IPL to move the match between DC and MI out of Mumbai, as heavy rainfall has been predicted during matchday. With Delhi's playoff hopes hanging on by a thread, the team cannot afford a washout, leading to this request from the owner, as per ESPNcricinfo. Currently, both DC and MI are in playoff contention. You can read our full report on the matter right here.

21 May 2025, 10:56:41 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Steve Smith To Appear In MLC? Former Aussie captain Steve Smith can make a brief appearance in the Major League Cricket (MLC), as the Washington Freedom are reportedly eyeing a two-game deal with him between World Test Championship (WTF) final between Australia and South Africa, and the tour of West Indies. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Smith can play for two games on 17 June against LA Knight Riders and 21 June against MI New York.

21 May 2025, 11:51:28 am IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Cristiano Ronaldo Linked With Palmerias? Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract at Al-Nassr is due to expire next month, has been sensationally linked with Brazilian giants Palmeiras ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup in June. Read our full coverage of this tranfer rumour right here. Meanwhile, in other news, Srikanth's match with Lu has been postponed to 12:00 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 12:10:42 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Will Rain Spoil MI Vs DC? With Parth Jindal desperately pushing for tonight's IPL match between DC and MI to be pushed out to another venue, let's look at the weather forecast for the game. You can read Mumbai's weather report, as well as other info about the match, right here. But what happens if the match does get washed out due to rain? Read the entire playoff scenario in such a case right here.

21 May 2025, 12:47:31 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: On This Day, James Anderson Masterclass On this day back in 2016, England's James Anderson scripted history by securing the third ten-wicket haul of his career. In the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka at Leeds, the pacer took five wickets apiece in both innings in one of the most exquisite Test bowling spells to secure a massive win for the Three Lions.

21 May 2025, 12:53:38 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Pakistan Announces T20I Squad Pakistan has announced a 16-man squad for their upcoming three-game T20I series against Bangladesh. Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Read our full report on the squad announcement right here.

21 May 2025, 01:01:19 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Update After Sathish Karunakaran, it's Kidambi Srikanth's turn to cause a massive upset. The Indian player, ranked 65 in the world, has just defeated world no. 13 Guang Zu Lu by 23-21, 13-21, 21-11. Massive, massive performances form the men's participants in the BWF Malaysia Masters 2025 today, after the early exit of PV Sindhu. The next Indian player in line to open his Malaysia Masters journey is Priyanshu Rajawat, who will face Singapore's JHJ Teh at 2:55 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 01:30:58 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Updates The Indian junior women's hockey team has left for a four-nation tournament that will take place in Argentina, also featuring the host nation, Uruguay, and Chile. The international tournament is a part of the team's preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup in Chile.

21 May 2025, 02:02:17 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Why Did Joao Pedro Not Play Against Liverpool? Brighton secured a massive 3-2 win over Liverpool last night, but key forward Joao Pedro did not play in the match. Now, the Athletic has revealed that the Brazilian was dropped from the lineup after being involved in a training-ground altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke.

21 May 2025, 02:11:47 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters Update First mixed doubles success for India today, as the pair of Sathish Kuranakaran and Aadya Variyath has defeated the Indonesian duo of VY Mulia and LA Kusumawati in 21-15, 21-16.

21 May 2025, 02:47:11 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Sumit Nagal Faces Jurij Rodionov Sumit Nagal's French Open 2025 Qualifiers second round match against Austria's Jurij Rodionov is set to start from 3:00 PM IST onwards. You can follow our live coverage of the match right here. The match has been delayed, and is now expected to start at 3:40 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 03:12:07 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Indian Delegation At IOC HQ For 2036 Olympics Talk In a big development regarding India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, a high-level delegation featuring IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, Gujarat Sports Minister, and others, will travel to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne. The meeting, which is the first 'in-person' meeting between Indian delegates and the IOC officials, will be regarding the "updates on various areas of preparation related to Gujarat’s candidature for hosting the 2036 Olympics", said sources as per HindustanTimes.

21 May 2025, 03:30:52 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Burnley Sign Chelsea Defender Championship side Burnley has signed Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys. After a loan spell at Burnley this season, the 22-year-old left-back has signed for an undisclosed amount, and has put pen to paper on a four year contract.

21 May 2025, 04:04:22 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters 2025 – Men’s Singles Update Priyanshu Rajawat fought hard but was defeated in straight games by Malaysia’s Justin H. J. Teh in the round of 32 of the men's singles. Final Score:

Rajawat P. 0-2 Teh J. H. J. (15-21, 17-21)

21 May 2025, 05:03:59 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Geneva Open 2025 – Doubles Update It’s an early exit for second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway, who went down in straight sets to Germany’s Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at the ATP Geneva Open.

21 May 2025, 05:36:20 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters - Update! India’s Malvika Bansod is in a tight battle against Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters 2025. Bansod currently leads 10-9 in the first game of this Round of 32 clash at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

21 May 2025, 06:37:16 pm IST Sports News LIVE, May 21: Malaysia Masters - Update! India's Malvika Bansod bows ou in the Round of 32 after a hard-fought three-game encounter against Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian. Bansod, ranked 22nd, took the opening game 21-19 but couldn't hold her momentum as Chiu bounced back strongly to take the next two games 21-18, 21-8.