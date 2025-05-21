Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov Highlights, French Open Qualifiers: India's Sole Warrior Bows Out In Paris

Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal. File

Sumit Nagal’s French Open 2025 journey ended in disappointment as he fell 2-6, 4-6 to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the second round of the qualifiers. Despite being the higher-ranked player, Nagal couldn’t find his rhythm today on his chances and struggled with consistency. With this loss, he misses out on the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2023, having competed in all four majors last year. It’s a setback for the Indian ace. Catch the highlights from the match here

LIVE UPDATES

21 May 2025, 02:36:23 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Welcome! Warm greetings to everyone joining in today. This is the beginning of our live coverage of this exciting French Open 2025 clash between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov. The clash in Court 13 is expected to start at 3:00 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 02:49:35 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Visuals From Last Match Sumit Nagal defeated the USA's Mitchell Krueger 6-1, 6-1 in the first round match yesterday. Good start in Paris. Looking forward to my next match tomorrow 💪🏽



Appreciate the support from back home 🙏🏽🇮🇳#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3T20FjWfcw — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) May 20, 2025

21 May 2025, 02:56:37 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed Like yesterday, even today's match has been delayed due to the earlier fixtures still going on. As per records, the new start time is 3:40 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 03:01:22 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Recent Form Sumit Nagal: 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W Jurij Rodionov: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W This is only in ATP sanctioned matches.

21 May 2025, 03:14:15 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head This is the first-ever meeting between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov, making it the second time that the Indian player is facing an unfaced opponent in this tournament.

21 May 2025, 03:20:13 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed Further The match between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov has been delayed further, and the new time is now listed at 3:50 PM IST.

21 May 2025, 04:02:06 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Kick Off! And the much awaited game finally starts! Sumit Nagal is off to a solid start against Austria’s Jurij Rodionov. Nagal leads 1-0 in the first set.

21 May 2025, 04:22:13 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Things Changes! Now, it is Jurij Rodionov who is leading Sumit Nagal comfortably in the first set. He is serving and leads 30-15 in this game. Set 1 Score: Rodionov 4-1 Nagal

21 May 2025, 04:42:07 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: First Set Lost! Jurij Rodionov has taken the first set 6-2 against Sumit Nagal and the second set is underway. Current game: Rodionov leads 40-15 on serve, looking to edge ahead in this game. Rodionov leads with 9 winners to Nagal’s 4. The Indian has 14 unforced errors, Rodionov 18 Set 1 Score: 6-2

21 May 2025, 05:25:55 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Finished! India’s Sumit Nagal bows out of the French Open 2025 Qualifiers after a straight-sets defeat to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the qualifiers semi-finals at Roland Garros. Final Score: Rodionov def. Nagal 6-2, 6-4