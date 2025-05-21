Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov Highlights, French Open Qualifiers: India's Sole Warrior Bows Out In Paris

India's Sumit Nagal bows out of the French Open with a 2-6, 4-6 loss to Jurij Rodionov in the French Open 2025 Qualifiers second round on 21 May. Catch the highlights from the match here

Sumit Nagal-Swedish Open 2024- X Nordea Open
Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal. File
Sumit Nagal’s French Open 2025 journey ended in disappointment as he fell 2-6, 4-6 to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the second round of the qualifiers. Despite being the higher-ranked player, Nagal couldn’t find his rhythm today on his chances and struggled with consistency. With this loss, he misses out on the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2023, having competed in all four majors last year. It’s a setback for the Indian ace. Catch the highlights from the match here
LIVE UPDATES

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Welcome!

Warm greetings to everyone joining in today. This is the beginning of our live coverage of this exciting French Open 2025 clash between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov.

The clash in Court 13 is expected to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Visuals From Last Match

Sumit Nagal defeated the USA's Mitchell Krueger 6-1, 6-1 in the first round match yesterday.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed

Like yesterday, even today's match has been delayed due to the earlier fixtures still going on. As per records, the new start time is 3:40 PM IST.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Recent Form

Sumit Nagal: 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W

Jurij Rodionov: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W

This is only in ATP sanctioned matches.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov, making it the second time that the Indian player is facing an unfaced opponent in this tournament.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed Further

The match between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov has been delayed further, and the new time is now listed at 3:50 PM IST.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Kick Off!

And the much awaited game finally starts! Sumit Nagal is off to a solid start against Austria’s Jurij Rodionov. Nagal leads 1-0 in the first set.

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Things Changes!

Now, it is Jurij Rodionov who is leading Sumit Nagal comfortably in the first set. He is serving and leads 30-15 in this game.

Set 1 Score: Rodionov 4-1 Nagal

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: First Set Lost!

Jurij Rodionov has taken the first set 6-2 against Sumit Nagal and the second set is underway.

Current game: Rodionov leads 40-15 on serve, looking to edge ahead in this game.

Rodionov leads with 9 winners to Nagal’s 4. The Indian has 14 unforced errors, Rodionov 18

Set 1 Score: 6-2

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Finished!

India’s Sumit Nagal bows out of the French Open 2025 Qualifiers after a straight-sets defeat to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the qualifiers semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Final Score: Rodionov def. Nagal 6-2, 6-4

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers: A Major Setback!

This is the first time Sumit Nagal will miss the singles main draw of a Grand Slam after appearing in all four in 2024.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss