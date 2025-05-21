Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov Highlights, French Open Qualifiers: India's Sole Warrior Bows Out In Paris

Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Welcome!
Warm greetings to everyone joining in today. This is the beginning of our live coverage of this exciting French Open 2025 clash between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov.
The clash in Court 13 is expected to start at 3:00 PM IST.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Visuals From Last Match
Sumit Nagal defeated the USA's Mitchell Krueger 6-1, 6-1 in the first round match yesterday.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed
Like yesterday, even today's match has been delayed due to the earlier fixtures still going on. As per records, the new start time is 3:40 PM IST.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Recent Form
Sumit Nagal: 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W
Jurij Rodionov: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov, making it the second time that the Indian player is facing an unfaced opponent in this tournament.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Delayed Further
The match between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov has been delayed further, and the new time is now listed at 3:50 PM IST.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Kick Off!
And the much awaited game finally starts! Sumit Nagal is off to a solid start against Austria’s Jurij Rodionov. Nagal leads 1-0 in the first set.
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Things Changes!
Now, it is Jurij Rodionov who is leading Sumit Nagal comfortably in the first set. He is serving and leads 30-15 in this game.
Set 1 Score: Rodionov 4-1 Nagal
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: First Set Lost!
Jurij Rodionov has taken the first set 6-2 against Sumit Nagal and the second set is underway.
Current game: Rodionov leads 40-15 on serve, looking to edge ahead in this game.
Rodionov leads with 9 winners to Nagal’s 4. The Indian has 14 unforced errors, Rodionov 18
Set 1 Score: 6-2
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Finished!
India’s Sumit Nagal bows out of the French Open 2025 Qualifiers after a straight-sets defeat to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the qualifiers semi-finals at Roland Garros.
Final Score: Rodionov def. Nagal 6-2, 6-4
Sumit Nagal Vs Jurij Rodionov, French Open 2025 Qualifiers: A Major Setback!
This is the first time Sumit Nagal will miss the singles main draw of a Grand Slam after appearing in all four in 2024.