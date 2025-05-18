Sports News, May 18 Highlights: Kunlavut Vitidsarn Wins Thailand Open Title; IPL Playoff Race Heats Up

Kunlavut Vitidsarn in action at the BWF Thailand Open 2025. Screengrab

It was a Super Sunday across the sporting world! At the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open, Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn thrilled the home fans by defeating Denmark’s Anders Antonsen to clinch the men’s singles title, while China’s Chen Yufei secured the women’s singles crown. In cricket, Virat Kohli was showered with praise from former Indian cricketers after an emotional Saturday evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans donned white jerseys in tribute to his Test retirement. The IPL served up a doubleheader -- Rajasthan Royals hosting Punjab Kings in Jaipur, while Delhi Capitals facing Gujarat Titans in a potential playoff decider later in the evening. To cap off the day, the Italian Open men's singles final set up a blockbuster clash between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Rome. Catch all the highlights from this action-packed May 18, 2025 here!

18 May 2025, 02:01:20 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Good Morning! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us on Sunday morning. We will bring to you the latest updates from all that is relevant and current in the world of sports, here in our comprehensive one-stop shop.

18 May 2025, 07:16:18 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: NBA News Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon faces a late fitness test as his side prepare to take on Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday in Game 7. Gordon strained his left hamstring however his coach stated that if Gordon is available he will start.

18 May 2025, 07:32:39 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler has stormed into a 3-shot lead at the PGA Championship over rival Bryson DeChambeau at Quail Hollow.

Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Palace Goalie Dean Henderson Confronts Pep Guardiola - Watch Pep Guardiola confronted Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson on the field after Manchester City's shock FA Cup final loss on Saturday. The City manager was unhappy about Henderson's perceived time wasting during the match. Guardiola was heated as he repeatedly approached Henderson after the final whistle at Wembley Stadium.



💥 Henderson le respondió diciéndole que no se quejara, que habían dado 10 minutos de añadido pic.twitter.com/ogtxyW739d — MARCA (@marca) May 17, 2025

18 May 2025, 08:48:07 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: IPL 2025 Point Table After RCB vs KKR After yesterday's washout of RCB vs KKR, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru went climbed up the table with 17 points while the reigning champions were eliminated. Rank Team P W L NR NRR POINTS 1 RCB 12 8 3 1 0.482 17 1 GT 11 8 3 0 0.793 16 3 PBKS 12 7 3 2 0.376 16 4 MI 12 7 5 0 1.156 14 5 DC 12 6 4 2 0.362 13 6 KKR 12 5 6 1 0.193 11 7 LSG 11 5 6 0 -0.469 10 8 SRH 11 3 7 1 -1.192 7 9 RR 12 3 9 0 -0.718 6 10 CSK 12 3 9 0 -0.992 6

18 May 2025, 09:23:54 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Super Sunday Scenario! It’s a blockbuster IPL double-header today! Match 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings – 3:30 PM IST

Match 2: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST IPL playoffs, qualification scenario: If RR beat PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will book a playoff spot.

If GT beat DC: Both RCB and GT qualify for the playoffs.

If PBKS beat RR, and GT beat DC: RCB, GT, and PBKS all go through.

If PBKS and DC win: The playoff race stays open -- no team qualifies today!

18 May 2025, 10:29:55 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Schedule Athletics: Indian Grand Prix, Thiruvananthapuram. Chess: All India Chess Masters, Mumbai. Football: SAFF U19 Championship 2025. Table Tennis: World Championships in Doha.

18 May 2025, 10:46:29 am IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: SAFF U19 Championship Final Today, India under-19 football team will face Bangladesh U19 in the final match of the SAFF U19 Championship at 19:00 IST at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. If India win today, it will mark their 10th SAFF Youth title.

18 May 2025, 12:06:36 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open Final The Thailand Open final is set for today. Thailand’s P. Chochuwong will face China’s Y.F. Chen in Bangkok at 12:10 PM IST in women's singles title clash. In the men's singles, Thailand’s K. Vitidsarn will take on Denmark’s A. Antonsen.

18 May 2025, 12:16:58 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Virat Kohli For Bharat Ratna? Former cricketer Suresh Raina has said that Virat Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket should pave way for the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, days after the former India captain announced his retirement from Test cricket. Only one Indian sportsperson has been honoured with the award, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, when he received it in 2014. Read the full story HERE.

18 May 2025, 12:28:48 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open - Men’s Doubles Final Update Denmark’s young pair William Kryger Boe / Christian Faust Kjaer have taken the first game 22-20 against Malaysia’s top-seeded duo Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik in a thrilling start to the final.

Currently in Game 2, the Malaysians lead narrowly at 4-3.

18 May 2025, 12:33:01 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open - Women's Doubles Final Result Malaysia’s Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan were in sublime form as they clinched the Thailand Open women's doubles title with a dominant 21-16, 21-17 win over South Korea’s Lee Yu Lim / Jeong Na Eun in straight games.

18 May 2025, 01:16:23 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open - Men's Doubles Final Result Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik fought back in thrilling fashion to defeat Denmark’s Boe/Kjaer 20-22, 21-17, 21-12 in the men’s doubles final of the Thailand Open 2025. After narrowly losing the first game, the Malaysian pair bounced back to dominate the next two games and seal the title.

18 May 2025, 02:07:32 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open Update China's Chen Yufei is dominating the women's singles final at the Thailand Open 2025, leading 21-16, 19-11 against home favourite Pornpawee Chochuwong. After clinching the opening game with ease, Chen has maintained control in the second.

18 May 2025, 02:44:54 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Thailand Open Women's Singles Winner Chen Yufei clinches Thailand Open Women’s Singles title with a straight-sets 21-16, 21-12 win over Pornpawee Chochuwong at Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok.

Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Fan Refund For RCB vs KKR Washout In IPL 2025



As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund.



— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 18, 2025

18 May 2025, 03:25:00 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: IPL 2025 Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

18 May 2025, 03:44:22 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Anders Antonsen In Action BWF Thailand Open Anders Antonsen is up against K. Vitidsarn in the final of the men's singles at the BWF Thailand Open.

18 May 2025, 04:06:49 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Annual Calendar Under Khelo India The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, has launched a comprehensive Annual Calendar under the Khelo India initiative to strengthen grassroots sports and athlete development across the country.

18 May 2025, 04:10:40 pm IST Sports News LIVE Today, May 18: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Anders Antonsen In Tough Battle At BWF Thailand Open Kunlavut Vitidsarn is on the verge of taking the first game against Anders Antonsen in the men's singles final at the BWF Thailand Open 2025.