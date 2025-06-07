Aryna Sabalenka beat Zheng Qinwen in the women's singles quarter-finals of French Open 2025. Photo: AP

Here are the highlights of all the sporting action for Saturday, June 7, 2025. Bengaluru-based social activist HM Venkatesh filed a complaint regarding the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people. The Indian junior women's hockey team is set to play five away matches against Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands from June 8 to 17. In cricket, Oman Cricket is yet to pay the members of the Oman squad the USD 225,000 from the T20 World Cup 2024 prize money. Catch the highlights of the sporting world in our daily blog on Saturday, June 7, 2025, right here

7 Jun 2025, 07:42:32 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Norway Chess Roundup In case you missed it last night, Magnus Carlsen dramatically secured the Norway Chess title after American GM Fabiano Caruana defeated India's D Gukesh. Gukesh was on the backfoot against Caruana, and had to resign with two seconds left on the clock, handing Carlsen his seventh Norway Chess title. Read the full news report. The 2025 Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women tournaments have officially come to an end!



In the Open:

🥇 1st: Magnus Carlsen – 16 points

🥈 2nd: Fabiano Caruana – 15.5 points

🥉 3rd: Gukesh Dommaraju – 14.5 points

4th: Hikaru Nakamura – 14 points

5th: Arjun Erigaisi – 13 points… pic.twitter.com/TK4gJjdG0J — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 6, 2025

7 Jun 2025, 08:25:14 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Trump's Travel Ban To Impact Sports? Donald Trump has issued a travel ban on 12 countries, and severe restrictions on seven more. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Olympic Games 2028 being held in the USA, how will it impact the players, staff, and fans from those nations? Read the full report.

7 Jun 2025, 09:25:24 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Djokovic Retires From French Open? Serbia's Novak Djokovic suffered a semi-final defeat yesterday against top seed Jannik Sinner, and in the post-match press conference, the Serbian veteran indicated that he could have played his "last match ever in here". Will that mean that tennis fans have seen the last of the 38-year-old at Roland-Garros? Read the full news report.

7 Jun 2025, 09:32:58 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: VFI Elections Scheduled Following a directive from the Delhi High Court, the elections for the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) will be held today, 7 June, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The elections will be attended by 66 representatives from 33 states and UTs. The elections are scheduled right before the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) kicks off its fourth season in October. The tournament will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels, and live-streamed on PVL's official YouTube channel.

7 Jun 2025, 09:34:19 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: FIH Pro League Schedule There are two matches scheduled today for the FIH Pro League: Spain vs Argentina – 5:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs India – 7:30 PM IST

7 Jun 2025, 10:43:49 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Activist Files Complaint Against Kohli Bengaluru-based social activist HM Venkatesh has filed a complaint regarding the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people. In the complaint, he named RCB player Virat Kohli as one of the responsible ones. As per reports, no FIR has been lodged yet against the batter. Read the full news report.

7 Jun 2025, 11:18:14 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Diksha Third In Tenerife Open Diksha Dagar moved to the tied third position in the ongoing Tenerife Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour after carding a three-under 69 on the second day. The 24-year-old Indian golfer, who has carded rounds of 70 and 69 to sit at five-under after two rounds, is four shots behind the leader, Lauren Walsh (67-68). Walsh holds the lead heading into the weekend 👋#OpenTenerife pic.twitter.com/91bpFEwNXO — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) June 6, 2025

7 Jun 2025, 11:30:36 am IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: French Open 2025 Day 14 French Open 2025 is at its final stage, and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face World No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's singles final today. Find out where to watch the Sabalenka vs Gauff match live in India. Eyes on the prize 🏆👀



Full Saturday's order of play on https://t.co/wvNRC5UQgb pic.twitter.com/eg3dGuiMsk — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2025

7 Jun 2025, 12:28:31 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: KSCA Secretary, Treasurer Resigns The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam have resigned from their posts, claiming moral responsibility for the fatal stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured around 50 others during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL trophy celebrations. Read the full news report.

7 Jun 2025, 12:36:25 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Oman Players Denied 2024 T20 WC Prize Money Oman Cricket is yet to pay the members of the Oman squad the USD 225,000 from the T20 World Cup 2024 prize money. Almost all of the players have been forced out of the national team setup after a dispute with the board, and some, including captain Kashyap Prajapati, have been forced to leave the country as well.

7 Jun 2025, 12:45:04 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: India Women’s Ice Hockey Team 3rd In Asian Games The India women’s ice hockey team has finished third in the IIHF Women’s Asia Cup 2025 at Al-Ain, UAE, after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-2 after the overtime shootout. This was the second overtime win for Darrin Harrold’s girls, who finished the tournament with seven points behind the Philippines and Iran.

7 Jun 2025, 01:37:27 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Team India Lands In UK The Indian Test squad, led by Shubman Gill, has landed in the United Kingdom ahead of their five-match Test series against England from 20 June. Read the full news report. Touchdown UK 🛬#TeamIndia have arrived for the five-match Test series against England 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QK5MMk9Liw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 7, 2025

7 Jun 2025, 02:35:39 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Junior Women’s Hockey Team To Play In Europe The Indian junior women’s hockey team will play five matches against Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands in away fixtures from 8 to 17 June. The matches will be part of their preparations for the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

7 Jun 2025, 03:19:45 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Nadal's School Launches Sports Marketing Degree In India India's leading grassroots sports education platform, Sportzprix, on Saturday announced a collaboration with UAX Rafa Nadal University School in Spain to launch a digital sports marketing master's degree for Indian talent. According to PTI, the nine-month online program developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School combines global expertise with local insight, with a bespoke India module co-created by Sportzprix, bridging a knowledge gap in the country's fast-evolving sports industry.

7 Jun 2025, 03:51:50 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: WFI Hands Temporary Suspension To 30 Overage Wrestlers Cracking down the whip on overage wrestlers competing at junior level, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed temporary suspensions to 30 of them in the past month after investigating more than 400 such cases. According to a PTI report, the WFI acted on complaints, largely from coaches and wrestlers from the Delhi 'Akharas', that many wrestlers from Haryana have procured fake certificates to show they were born in the national capital and are eligible to compete at the junior level.

7 Jun 2025, 04:34:33 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: India Junior Women's Hockey To Play Matches In Europe The Indian junior women's hockey team is set to play five away matches against Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands from June 8 to 17, as part of its preparations for this year's FIH Junior Women's World Cup in Santiago, Chile. According to PTI, the Indian team recently had a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, from where it headed straight to Belgium.

7 Jun 2025, 05:19:54 pm IST Sports News Live Today, June 7: Messi Will Surely Visit Kerala, Says Minister V Abdurahiman Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday asserted that the Argentina national football team, led by legendary player Lionel Messi, would surely visit the state as announced by the government earlier, and the sponsor has paid the match fee for the event. According to PTI, he said the foreign team is more likely to come in October-November this year, and they would be treated as state guests, and their security, accommodation, and other facilities would be met by the government.