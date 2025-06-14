Sports LIVE Today: Inter Miami Face Al Ahly In Club World Cup Opener; South Africa 69 Away From WTC Glory

Speaking exclusively on Cricket Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Dale Steyn commented on South Africa’s push towards glory where they need only 69 runs to win: “This is what Test cricket is all about, as South Africa will be sitting in their dressing room and thinking - had they picked up those two wickets early morning in the 1st session of Day 3 or not bowled as many no-balls, this match would’ve been wrapped up already. But the rollercoaster of Test cricket means we’re back in Day 4 — while 69 runs may sound easy, Australia won’t go down without a fight. These 69 will be the hardest runs South Africa will ever have to earn. This Test has been sensational over three days.”