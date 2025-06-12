India 1-2 Argentina Highlights, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: IND Suffer Fourth-Straight Loss In Europe

A glimpse from the India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25. X | Hockey India

India suffered their fourth loss of the European leg in the FIH Pro League 2024-25, going down 1-2 to Argentina in Amstelveen. Jugraj Singh opened the scoring early (4’) but Tomas Domene struck twice (9’, 49’) to turn the tide for the South Americans. India had a golden chance to level the scores in the final minute through a penalty stroke, but Jugraj’s effort was brilliantly saved by Tomas Santiago. With this defeat, India remain fifth on the table with 15 points from 12 matches -- and are now under pressure ahead of their clash against Australia on June 14. Catch the highlights from the game here

12 Jun 2025, 05:09:22 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Where To Watch The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

12 Jun 2025, 05:09:22 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Match Timing The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2024-25 return leg match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 6:30pm IST.

12 Jun 2025, 05:15:47 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: What Happened In Previous Match? India suffered a narrow 3‑4 defeat to Argentina in the previous FIH Pro League fixture, marking their third consecutive loss in the European leg. Argentina struck early in each quarter (Matias Rey 3′, Lucas Martinez 17′, Santiago Tarazona 34′, Lucio Mendez 46′), capitalizing on India's unforced defensive errors

12 Jun 2025, 06:38:22 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: On Field! The players are running to the filed in Amstelveen, Argentina in their navy blue kit while India in the white.

12 Jun 2025, 06:43:32 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: National Anthem! Goosebumps! It's time for the national anthems. The Indian players stand tall in their white and orange kit, while the Argentines line up in their traditional navy blue.

12 Jun 2025, 06:48:11 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Where's Harmanpreet? India captain Harmanpreet Singh is injured and not playing today. Coach Craig Fulton confirmed that Hardik is the new captain today. Fulton said, "Restarts caught us out yesterday. We'd good opportunities in the D, but we didn't take it. We'll play our normal game. We need to defend well. Harman split the inside of his finger, its not a fracture. Hardik is the new captain today."

12 Jun 2025, 06:54:11 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Jugraj Strikes Early! What a start for India! Men in Blue earn their first penalty corner just minutes into Q1--and they make it count. A clean injection from Hardik is brilliantly converted by Jugraj Singh with a powerful drag-flick. India lead 1-0 with 12 minutes left in the first quarter!

12 Jun 2025, 07:19:37 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: End-to-End Action India and Argentina are locked at 1-1 midway through Q2, and it's been a thrilling battle so far. Domene scored for Argentina after Jugraj gave India the lead. India have attacked well since, with big chances for Rajkumar and Rajinder, but the Argentine keeper has made some great saves. Six minutes left in Q2--still all to play for!

12 Jun 2025, 07:21:36 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Q3 India finish the third quarter in Argentina’s circle but still can’t find that cutting edge. Jarmanpreet Singh’s crucial goal-line save earlier kept the score level. It remains 1-1 heading into the final quarter.

12 Jun 2025, 08:16:05 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: GOAL! From the second, Domene unleashes a powerful drag-flick that rockets into the top of the net. Just 10 minutes left and India now trails 1-2 in this FIH Pro League clash.

12 Jun 2025, 08:17:41 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: PENALTY! Drama in the final moments! Abhishek earns a penalty stroke for India with a strong run into the D. The decision stands after review, and India have a golden chance to level.

12 Jun 2025, 08:20:56 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2024-25 Return Leg: Drama! Abhishek, and Jugraj initially convert to make it 2-2. But Argentina review -- and the goal is disallowed as Jugraj’s foot crossed the line early. India counter-review, and it's ruled the Argentinian keeper moved too soon. The stroke is retaken, but Santiago pulls off a stunning save to deny Jugraj the equaliser! Argentina hold on and run down the final seconds.