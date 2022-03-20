Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
World Indoor Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Produce Valid Throw In 3 Attempts

Darlan Romani won the gold, while Ryan Crouser and Tomas Walsh took silver and bronze respectively at World Indoor Championships.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor holds the Asian record of 21.49 m which he had produced last year in Patiala. File Photo

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 9:17 pm

Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to produce any valid throw in all his three attempts as Indian athletes ended their campaign without any impact at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade. (More Sports News)

Toor, a Tokyo Olympian, fouled all his three attempts to end with 'No Mark (NM)' against his name.

Darlan Romani of Brazil won the gold with a best throw of 22.53m, while American Ryan Crouser (22.44m) and Tomas Walsh (22.31m) of New Zealand took the silver and bronze respectively late Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m which he had produced last year in Patiala.

Earlier, national record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar had finished seventh with a best jump of 7.92m, while Dutee Chand failed to enter the semifinals of women's 60m sprint after finishing sixth in her heats and 30th overall with a timing of 7.35 seconds.

