Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
World Athletics Championships 2022: India’s Avinash Sable Disappoints In 3000m Steeplechase Final

The 27-year-old Avinash Sable clocked 8:31.75s, which is way below his season's and personal best of 8:12.48s, to finish 11th in the final round.

India's Avinash Sable in action in World Athletics Championships 2022.
India's Avinash Sable in action in World Athletics Championships 2022. Twitter (@g_rajaraman)

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:55 am

India's Avinash Sable finished 11th in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene. (More Sports News)

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season's and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record. He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

Sable had finished 13th in the last edition of the championships in Doha in 2019 with the then national record time of 8:21.37.

Morocco’s season leader and reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold with a time of 8:25.13 while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships, finished second in 8:26.01.

Kenya's defending champion Conseslus Kipruto was third with a time of 8:27.92.

Sable has been on a national record-breaking spree in recent times. His latest best was 8:12.48 when he finished fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

