Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of Wednesday's sports news and events. With the 2024 T20 World Cup just four sleeps away, the pre-tournament warm-up matches gathered steam, as Australia defeated Namibia by seven wickets in Port of Spain. In badminton, India's singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round at the BWF 750 Singapore Open with wins, but Lakshya Sen was knocked out and Kidambi Srikanth had to withdraw owing to a knee issue. Meanwhile, the French Open main draw entered Day 4, and the top-ranked Iga Swiatek withstood a royal resistance from four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka to enter the third round at Roland Garros. Catch all the highlights from the sports world on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 right here.