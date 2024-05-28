Sports News Highlights: French Open - Rafael Nadal Suffers Early Exit As Alexander Zverev Records Straight-Set Victory

Sports News Updates - Monday, May 27
Sports News, Monday, May 27, Exciting Day it was for Tennis, Cricket, and Boxing fans - In French Open, Rafael Nadal suffers early exit as Alexander Zverev records straight-set victory. In cricket, the spotlight was on three warm-up matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Canada vs. Nepal, Oman vs. Papua New Guinea, and Namibia vs. Uganda. Additionally, in boxing, Ankushita Boro wins first round bout in the women's 60kg and Abhimanyu Loura lost in men's 80kg category. Stay tuned for updates and more sports news
ICYMI: KKR Are The IPL 2024 Champs!
T20 World Cup: West Indies Cricket Team
The West Indies have replaced the injured Jason Holder with all-rounder Obed McCoy in the squad.
FC Barcelona: Xavi Wins In His Last Game As Barca Boss
Xavi Hernandez ended his stint as Barcelona coach with a 2-1 win at Sevilla in the final round of the Spanish league on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski and Fermin López scored for Barcelona, which announced Friday it was parting ways with the former midfielder with a year left on his contract.
T20 World Cup: Team India Arrive In NY Sans Kohli, Hardik
Team India have arrived on USA shores sans their star players, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Check the video here -
IPL 2024: SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy Wins 'Emerging Player' Award
AUS's Mitchell Starc Hints At Quitting One Format
After resisting the lure of lucrative private leagues for almost a decade because of his commitment towards the 'Baggy Green', Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted that he might quit one format from his roster which may open up doors for a lot of franchise cricket
"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the 'King of Swing' said. (PTI)
IPL 2024: Some Off-field Moments From The Victorious KKR Side
Roland Garros Day 1 Recap
Here is a recap of all the day 1 action at French Open 2024 -
World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers
India's 23-year-old boxer Ankushita Boro starts off her Boxing Qualifiers on a winning note with a 4-1 split decision win over Naamun Monkhor (MGL) in women's 60kg category.
Subhankar Loses In SFs Of Austrian Open
Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey lost in straight games to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in the semifinals of the Austrian Open International challenge. The 30-year-old Indian, who had won the 2018 SaarLorLux Open Super 100, on Sunday suffered a 17-21 15-21 loss to Prahdiska in a 42-minute match at Raiffeisen Sportpark. (PTI)
Will Mitchell Starc Retire From One Format?
"For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years," Starc said after his match-winning 2/14 in the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the 'King of Swing' said.
T20 World Cup Warm-Up Games Begin Today
Here's everything you need to know about them
Jay Shah Announces Cash Reward For IPL Ground Staff
Atwal Tied-17 For Best Finish In A Senior Major
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal produced a solid four-under 67 on a weather-hit final day to sign off tied 17th at the Senior PGA Championship, his best finish in a Senior major.
Richard Bland, 51, playing his first Senior event on Champions Tour, shot 8-under 63 on his debut for a three-shot victory at Harbor Shores Resort. Bland, who finished at 17-under 267, is now exempt for the U.S. Senior Open on June 27-30 at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. (PTI)
I Will Also Be Lifting World Cup: Rinku
"I am headed to Noida first, and then, I will be going to the United States of America. You guys watch, I will also be lifting the World Cup," Rinku Singh told 'Jio Cinema'.
India Beat Argentina In FIH Pro League
McKenna Not Under Contention For Chelsea Position
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is no longer in contention to become Chelsea’s manager. The 38-year-old was among the shortlisted candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino after he left the club by mutual consent last week.
Equestrian: British Event Rider Campbell Tragically Passes Away Following Horse Fall
The famous British event rider Georgie Campbell, has died at the age of 37 after falling from her horse at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, British Eventing has confirmed.
Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Goes Down Against Germany
Chelsea In Talks With Leicester Manager Maresca
Chelsea reportedly are in talks to with Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca regarding the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.
French Open: Nadal Loses First Set To Zverev
Rafael Nadal lost the first round's inaugural set against Alexander Zverev in French Open by 6-3.
Emery Signs New Five-Year Aston Villa Contract
Unai Emery, the 52-year-old Spanish manager, has inked a fresh five-year contract with Aston Villa following their qualification for the upcoming Champions League season. Since his arrival from Villarreal in October 2022, Emery has done a remarkable turnaround for the club, helping them from 17th position in the Premier League to their current standing.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Matches: Canada Vs Nepal - Toss Update
Nepal won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Canada 90/2
Rafael Nadal Suffers Early Exit As Alexander Zverev Records Straight-Set Victory
In what could be his last French Open, Clay-Court King Rafael Nadal suffered an early exit from the Roland Garros on Monday. World No.4 Alexander Zverev recorded a straight-set triumph over Nadal in the 1st round match of the French Open 2024.
Xavi Warns Next Barcelona Manager Says, Next Boss Will 'Suffer'
Leaving Barcelona boss Xavi says the next boss will "suffer" in the role. The Spaniard, 44, was sacked before taking charge of their final game of the season a 2-1 win over Sevilla.
