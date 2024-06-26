Sports

Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Vs Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports news and updates for June 26, Wednesday. Football action continues with Argentina taking on Chile in the Copa America 2024 encounter. England drew 0-0 against Slovenia in the Euro 2024. Today's notable UEFA Euro 2024 fixtures sees Belgium against Ukraine whereas Portugal in action against Georgia. Cricket action sees build-up to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 whereas in women's cricket, West Indies Women take on Sri Lanka women in the 2nd T20I. For all the live news and updates, you can get it all over here