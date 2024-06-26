India To Play Pakistan In Women's T20 Asia Cup Opener On July 19
Defending champions India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The top eight teams of the continent will participate in the tournament from July 19 till July 28. Unlike last time, this year the eight teams have been divided into two groups. (PTI)
1983 Stars Celebrate 41 Anniversary - See Pics
1983 WC winning stars including Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and BCCI President Roger Binny were seen celebrating the 41st anniversary of India's triumph at the ICC World Cup. Joining them were current cricket team stars Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and selection committee head, Ajit Agarkar. See pics -
Sports LIVE Blog, Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports news and updates for June 26, Wednesday. Football action continues with Argentina taking on Chile in the Copa America 2024 encounter. England drew 0-0 against Slovenia in the Euro 2024. Today's notable UEFA Euro 2024 fixtures sees Belgium against Ukraine whereas Portugal in action against Georgia. Cricket action sees build-up to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 whereas in women's cricket, West Indies Women take on Sri Lanka women in the 2nd T20I. For all the live news and updates, you can get it all over here