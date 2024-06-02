Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Real Madrid Win Champions League; Djokovic Enters French Open Rd 4

Today's Sports News LIVE June 2, 2024: Sunday brings a lot of exciting action for fans. Real Madird are the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 winners as they have defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0. In French Open, Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud have advanced to round 4. T20 World Cup action has also begun today with USA and Canada up against each other in the opener. Badminton fans will have Singapore Open final with China in action in all five divisions. Track all the latest news and updates and all the live scores right here