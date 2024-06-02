Playing their first-ever match at an ICC World Cup, co-hosts USA started with a bang beating neighbours Canada by seven wickets in Dallas in the tournament opener of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Chaising a daunting 195, the hosts rode on a stroke-filled 94 not out from just 40 balls by Aaron Jones to reach the target with 14 balls in hand.
However, before Jones' whirlwind innings began, USA were looking in a spot of bother as Canada bowlers used early swing and seam from the pitch to their advantage.
Canada left-arm pacer Kaleem Sana dismissed US opener Steven Taylor in the first over for a Duck. Skipper Monank Patel also departed for run-a-ball 16 just two balls after the powerplay.
Andries Gous was then joined by Jones, who had in the run-up to the match declared that the American team wanted to "leave everything out there on the park." While Jones had vowed to leave everything on the park, what he did was smash everything out of it.
US were struggling at 48/2 in eight overs with the required rate touching 12. Jones then began his attack targeting the deep mid-wicket region to launch sixes after sixes. He combined with Gous for a 131-run stand for the third wicket and the partnership put USA on the cusp of win.
Jones finished with an unbeaten 94 with four boundaries and 10 sixes.
Earlier, after getting invited to bat first, Canada started steadily accumulating 50 in the powerplay. Opener Navneet Dhaliwal anchored the innings with a 44-ball 61. The innings got real momentum through a 31-ball 51 from Nicholas Kirton and a 16 ball 32 not out from wicket-keeper Shreyas Movva.
Canada finished with 194/5 but that was not good enough in front of Jones' blitz.
USA will now play Pakistan on June 6 before meeting India on June 12. They finish their Group A campaign with a June 14 clash against Ireland.