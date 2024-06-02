Tennis

French Open Day 7 Recap: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Pass Tough Round 3 Tests

The men's singles division avoided two massive upsets while women's singles saw two seeded players getting knocked out. Here is a recap of everything that happened on Day 7 of French Open 2024

AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Novak Djokovic after winning his round 3 match at French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
info_icon

Two upsets that would have sent shockwaves around the tennis world were narrowly avoided on Day 7 of the French Open 2024. However, in the women's singles we saw two seeded players getting knocked out. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Here is a recap of everything that happened on Day 7 of French Open 2024.

Novak Djokovic was taken to the distance by the Italian Lorenzo Mussetti but the Serb managed to find a way out. Djokovic took the first set 7-5 but lost the second in a tiebreaker. The Italian then took a lead by winning the third set 6-2. Just when it looked Djokovic was getting behind, he came running back into the match and dominated the next two sets to book a ticket to the Round Of 16.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his French Open 2024, third-round victory against Lorenzo Musetti. - AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open: World No. 1 Digs Deep To Enter Round Of 16

BY Outlook Sports Desk

If the Djokovic thriller was not enough, we got another one going right down to the wire.

Alexander Zverev was down 1-4 and a double-break in the fifth set against Tallon Griekspoor. It seemed like the end of road for Zeverev who had knocked out Rafael Nadal in the first round. But what followed was an incredible turnaround. Zverev kept himself in the game and took it to the tiebreaker which he won 10-3 to seal an outstanding victory.

Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud managed to get into Round of 16 with all winning their matches in four sets.

Women top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina had an easy day out as they both won in straight sets to advance to Round 4. However, Madison Keys and Qinwen Zheng found the going tough and had to bid adieu to the French Open 2024.

Sabalenka sailed past best friend Badosa on Court Philippe-Chatrier. - null
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Paula Badosa, French Open: 2nd Seed Soars Past Best Friend And Into Last 16

BY Stats Perform

An in-form Keys pushed both the sets into the tiebreaker but could not get better of Emma Navarro. World No 7 and Australian Open runner-up Zheng dominated the first set against Elina Avanesyan but could not continue her form. She lost the second set and ultimately was knocked out in the tiebreaker in the third set.

In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna's first round match was cancelled while N Sriram Balaji got another victory and marched into round 3 of the tournament.

French Open Day 7 Key Results

Elena Rybakina def Elise Mertens 6–4, 6–2

Aryna Sabalenka def Paula Badosa 7–5, 6–1

Alexander Zverev def Tallon Griekspoor 3–6, 6–4, 6–2, 4–6, 7–6(10–3)

Grigor Dimitrov def Zizou Bergs 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 6–4

Novak Djokovic def Lorenzo Musetti 7–5, 6–7(6–8), 2–6, 6–3, 6–0

Varvara Gracheva def Irina-Camelia Begu 7–5, 6–3

Félix Auger-Aliassime def Ben Shelton 6–4, 6–2, 6–1

Daniil Medvedev def Tomáš Macháč 7–6(7–4), 7–5, 1–6, 6–4

Poland Hubert Hurkacz def Denis Shapovalov 6–3, 7–6(7–0), 4–6, 6–1

Emma Navarro def Madison Keys 7–6(7–5), 7–6(7–3)

Casper Ruud def Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6–4, 1–6, 6–2, 6–2

Elina Avanesyan def Zheng Qinwen 3–6, 6–3, 7–6(10–6)

Holger Rune def Jozef Kovalík 7–5, 6–1, 7–6(7–2)

