French Open Day 7 Recap: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Pass Tough Round 3 Tests

Novak Djokovic was taken to the distance by the Italian Lorenzo Mussetti but the Serb managed to find a way out. Djokovic took the first set 7-5 but lost the second in a tiebreaker. The Italian then took a lead by winning the third set 6-2. Just when it looked Djokovic was getting behind, he came running back into the match and dominated the next two sets to book a ticket to the Round Of 16.