The familiar Novak Djokovic clawback victory was unfurled early at Roland Garros, as the world number one had to dig deep to prevail over the 30th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the third round on Sunday (June 2). After being down two sets to one, Djokovic bounced back in style to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and advance to the round of 16 at French Open 2024. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
The world's numero uno player would not have bargained for such a close contest, this early in his campaign. But the 22-year-old Musetti was a man with a plan at the Philippe-Chatrier court, forcing the Serbian to pull out his top-drawer game to stay in the tournament.
In the end, Djokovic ran away with his 369th win at a Grand Slam, drawing level with the legendary Roger Federer for the most in tennis history.
The match lasted four hours and 28 minutes and finished after 3 am local time, which is the latest conclusion in French Open history. It was largely due to the Italian youngster's spirited display, especially in the first three sets where he converted all five of his break point opportunities.
But Djokovic has time and again mounted comebacks from such situations, and did the same on Sunday, eventually establishing the gulf between him and Musetti with a 6-0 pasting in the final set.
And thus, Novak's pursuit of a record 25th major title, and his grip on the number 1 rank, stays alive.