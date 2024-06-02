The familiar Novak Djokovic clawback victory was unfurled early at Roland Garros, as the world number one had to dig deep to prevail over the 30th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the third round on Sunday (June 2). After being down two sets to one, Djokovic bounced back in style to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and advance to the round of 16 at French Open 2024. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)