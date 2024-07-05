Sports

Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues

After a massive victory parade celebrating the T20 champions, Friday, July 5, is shaping up to be a thrilling day for sports fans. In football, two major Quarterfinal matches take place: Argentina defeat Ecuador to advance to Copa America Semi-final, and Spain take on Germany in Euro 2024. Formula One fans can look forward to the German GP, and for cricket fans, in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 and Lyca Kovai Kings are competing against Chepauk Super Gillies. Badminton games are underway at Canada Open 2024. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates on these exciting events happening around the globe

O
Outlook Sports Desk
5 July 2024
5 July 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 QF,ESP Vs GER kicks-off. AP/Matthias Schrader
Sports enthusiasts assemble, good morning! After a massive victory parade celebrating the T20 champions, Friday, July 5th promises to be a thrilling day for sports fans. In football, two Quarterfinal matches take center stage: Argentina edged past Ecuador to advance to the Copa America Semi-final, while Spain faces off against Germany in Euro 2024. Formula One fans can gear up for the German GP, and cricket enthusiasts can witness the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 clash between Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies. Meanwhile, badminton action continues at the Canada Open 2024. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on these exciting events happening around the globe!
LIVE UPDATES

ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 QF: 0-0 At Half-Time

Spain and Germany have remained 0-0 at half-time with either sides not going past the defences. A tight game with something special could decide the outcome of the match.

PM Modi Says He Told Doctors To Treat Pant Abroad If Required After His Car Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rishabh Pant's mother when the star wicketkeeper-batsman was recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash. He assured that Pant would receive treatment abroad if necessary. During an interaction with the T20 World Cup-winning cricketers, the PM mentioned that he followed Pant's social media posts, which showcased his rehabilitation routine.

1st T20I: SA-W Set 190-run Target For IND-W

In the first T20I of the three-match series in Chennai on Friday, South Africa posted a competitive total of 189 for four against India with fine half-centuries from Tazmin Brits (81) and Marizanne Kapp (57). Brits scored 81 runs off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt chipped in with 33 runs. The South African openers, Brits and Wolvaardt, had a watchful start, managing 50 runs in 43 balls, providing a good launching pad for their team to reach a healthy total after being asked to bat first.

I Want To Open In T20Is: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill acknowledges the challenge of matching the impressive performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the young batting sensation aims to transition into the role of a T20I opener following the retirement of the two modern-day greats from the format. Gill, who was part of the reserve squad during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, is captaining a second-string Indian team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting this Saturday.

BAI Conducts Coaches Development Programme

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has successfully conducted a coaches development program to bring uniformity to coaching practices and create a robust pipeline of potential badminton stars. The 11-day program, conducted in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), started on June 25 and concluded on Friday, incidentally also World Badminton Day.

UEFA Suspends Turkey Player Merih Demiral For 2 Games

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has suspended Turkish player Merih Demiral for two matches due to a controversial gesture he made at the European Championship. The governing body stated on Friday that the defender was banned "for failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature, and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute."

Saina Nehwal Backs PV Sindhu For Olympic Medal

Saina Nehwal, the bronze medalist at the London Olympics, offered her support to P V Sindhu, who has won medals twice, encouraging her to regain her form in time for the Paris Games. Nehwal mentioned that Sindhu's recent performance should not be the sole basis for judgment, as success in the upcoming Olympics will depend on her fitness level and training. Sindhu will be aiming for her third consecutive Olympic medal in Paris. Prior to the Olympics, Sindhu's performance had been inconsistent after her return from a knee injury in February. Despite reaching the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, she struggled to secure victories against top players.

Keep Your Faith In Us: Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh knows that the Indian men's hockey team will be entering the Paris Games with high expectations. He has promised that the team will return from the French capital with great success, which they will celebrate with passionate fans, much like the triumphant cricket team. India, eight-time champions, ended their 41-year-long medal drought in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal.

Jude Bellingham Avoids Immediate Ban At Euro 2024 Over Offensive Gesture

Jude Bellingham has avoided an immediate ban after the England midfielder appeared to make an offensive gesture in his team's win over Slovakia. Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland on Saturday for a place in the semifinals after UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban but said it is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of a year. The Real Madrid midfielder will have to pay a fine of 30,000 euros ($32,500). UEFA said the punishment was for violating the basic rules of decent conduct in the Slovakia game.

French Club Lyon Signs Brazilian Left-back Abner Vinicius On A 5-year Deal

Brazilian defender Abner Vinicius has signed a five-year deal with Lyon, the seven-time French league champion, announced on Friday. Lyon stated that the transfer is valued at 8 million euros (USD 8.7 million) and includes a 20% resale clause. The 24-year-old Betis left-back was brought in as a replacement for Henrique, who departed after three years at the club. Lyon has a long-standing tradition of recruiting players from Brazil, and Abner is now the 27th Brazilian player to join the club.

Fans' Love Showed What This Trophy Means To Them: Rohit

The love shown by the fans during their victory parade was a testament to what the T20 World Cup victory meant not just for his team, but for the entire country. Overwhelmed, India's skipper Rohit Sharma said that the reception in Mumbai was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"You can make out from the excitement, it shows how much it means not just to us but to the entire nation, it means a lot, so I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well," Rohit told BCCI.TV while soaking in the electric atmosphere among chants of "Rohiiiiiit, Rohiiiit".

Top Indian Referee Uvena Fernandes Retires

India's Uvena Fernandes, who served as an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, has announced her retirement, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday. Uvena became the only Indian assistant referee in a FIFA World Cup final, having officiated at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2016 in Jordan. The 43-year-old Uvena, who is from Goa, will continue to work as a referee assessor and instructor.

Pakistan To Host England, WI, Bangladesh In A Busy Season

The Pakistan Cricket Board has broken from its tradition of announcing international series at the last minute by confirming that the men’s team will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is in the 2024/25 season. The schedule includes a high-profile series against England. This year, Pakistan will host England in a three-match Test series in October. Additionally, tours by Bangladesh and the West Indies are also on the calendar.

Kohli, Jadeja Thank Mumbai Police For 'Phenomenal Job' Managing Victory Parade

Floored by the grand reception and the comprehensive police presence that ensured orderly conduct of proceedings for the most part, star India Virat Kohli on Friday thanked the Mumbai Police for doing a "phenomenal job" in crowd control during the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in Mumbai. The team returned to a euphoric reception on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop flight from Barbados.

Rayhan Thomas Top Indian After First Round In Morocco

In the first round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas, a graduate from Oklahoma, performed well, shooting 4-under 69 to secure the tied-11th position at the par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. At the top of the leader-board were Order of Merit leader John Catlin of the USA, who carded a seven-under-par 66, and New Zealand’s rising star Kazuma Kobori, who shot 67. Following closely was Filipino Miguel Tabuena with a score of 67.

Pankaj Advani Sails Into Asian Billiards Final, Eyeing Hat-trick Of Titles

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani is on the brink of clinching his third consecutive Asian Billiards title after cruising into the final with a commanding 5-0 victory over compatriot Sourav Kothari in Riyadh. Advani demonstrated his dominance on the billiards table by notching up a perfect score of 100 in every frame. The match commenced with Advani taking an early lead by scoring 100, while Kothari, despite his best efforts, managed to score only 29.

Canada Open 2024: Priyanshu & Treesa/Gayatri Into The QFs

India's 2036 Olympic Bid: PM Modi Asks Paris-Bound Athletes Insights

Confident in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged athletes heading to this month's Paris Games to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital. Their feedback will help his government in its ambitious plan to bring the quadrennial event to India.

Golf Updates: Springer Records PGA's 14th Sub-60 Round With 59

Hayden Springer, ranked 236th in the world, achieved a remarkable feat at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Thursday, recording the PGA Tour's 14th sub-60 round with a stunning first-round score of 59.

F1 British GP: Verstappen & Norris Patch Things Up

After a dramatic collision at the Austrian Grand Prix that left both drivers fuming, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris seem to have buried the hatchet (mostly). Reports suggest they discussed the incident and found common ground, with Verstappen himself saying they agreed on "99% of everything."

Now they focus on British Grand Prix.

Rugby: South Africa To Hold Training Camp In Jersey

World champions South Africa will set up camp at Jersey RFC and the Strive health club in October to prepare for their upcoming European autumn internationals.

National Coach To Be Onboard By July End: AIFF President

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey announced the imminent appointment of a new head coach for the men's senior national team, expected to join by the end of July. This comes during a transformative period for Indian football, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will lead the Blue Tigers forward.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey. - null
AIFF Hoping To Bring Igor Stimac's Replacement As New India Head Coach By July End

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Copa America 2024 Updates: Argentina Through To The Semis!

Copa America 2024 Updates: Rodriguez Levels For ECU (1-1)

Ecuador snatches a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time! A quick freekick finds Yeboah, who whips in a perfect cross. Kevin Rodriguez gets a delicate touch with his head to steer the ball past the goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1!

Copa America 2024 Updates: 90' ARG 1-0 ECU

Five minutes added at the end of the second-half!

Copa America 2024 Updates: ARG Hold Lead Over ECU At Halftime

Argentina entered the locker room with a 1-0 lead over Ecuador in their Copa America quarterfinal matchup. The intensity is high, and both teams will be looking to make their mark in the second half.

Sports News Live Updates, July 5, 2024

Sports enthusiasts assemble, good morning! After a massive victory parade celebrating the T20 champions, Friday, July 5th promises to be a thrilling day for sports fans. In football, two Quarterfinal matches take center stage: Argentina edged past Ecuador to advance to the Copa America Semi-final, while Spain faces off against Germany in Euro 2024. Formula One fans can gear up for the German GP, and cricket enthusiasts can witness the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 clash between Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies. Meanwhile, badminton action continues at the Canada Open 2024. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on these exciting events happening around the globe!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Washington Freedom Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, CM Sarma Reviews Damages; 77 Wild Animals Dead | Latest Updates
  2. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  3. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues