Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues

Saina Nehwal, the bronze medalist at the London Olympics, offered her support to P V Sindhu, who has won medals twice, encouraging her to regain her form in time for the Paris Games. Nehwal mentioned that Sindhu's recent performance should not be the sole basis for judgment, as success in the upcoming Olympics will depend on her fitness level and training. Sindhu will be aiming for her third consecutive Olympic medal in Paris. Prior to the Olympics, Sindhu's performance had been inconsistent after her return from a knee injury in February. Despite reaching the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500, she struggled to secure victories against top players.