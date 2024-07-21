Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Messi-Less Inter Miami Beat Chicago 2-1 In MLS; India Face UAE In Women's Asia Cup

Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, July 21, 2024 right here

21 July 2024
21 July 2024
Lionel Messi (left) is honoured for his 45-career trophies ahead of the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire, Major League Soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. After a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian women's cricket team is set to take on United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup T20 in Dambulla. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will take the court for his first ATP final since French Open 2022 - he meets Portugal's Nuno Borges at the Swedish Open title round. As for motorsport, the Hungarian Grand Prix race day will unfold with Lando Norris on pole. Meanwhile, the Paris Olympic Games draw ever closer and anticipation ripens on India's prospects at the quadrennial multi-sport event. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Sunday, July 21, 2024 right here.
MLS: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 2-1

A Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami have defeated Chicago Fire 2-1 in their Major League Soccer encounter, with Jordi Alba scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute. Messi is recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

