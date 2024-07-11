ATP Challenger: Sumit Nagal Ends Run In Braunschweig
India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was stunned by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the Braunschweig ATP challenger on Wednesday.
Cachin, a world No. 117, moved into the quarterfinals of the event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nagal, the world No. 73 who was seeded second in the tournament. (PTI)
Copa America: Colombia Beat Uruguay
Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 in a frantic, desperate show with 10 men for more than half the game after Daniel Munoz was sent off. Now they reach the final to meet the defending champions Argentina.
Euro 2024 Final: Spain Vs England
Spain beat France 2-1 in the semifinal while England won against Netherlands with the same scoreline in the other semifinal.
Euro: England Beat Netherlands In Semis!
England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 with the help of substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner and Harry Kane's goal in 19'.