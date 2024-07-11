England's Ollie Watkins celebrates with teammates after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Euro 2024 finalists are decided. It will be Spain vs England for the prestigious trophy after the Three Lions scraped through to a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the second semifinal. In Copa America, Colombia are leading Uruguay 1-0 in the second semifinal as Argentina await their rival in the title clash. Cricket action will see England resume their batting against West Indies on the second day of the first Test at Lord's. Meanwhile, Texas Super Kings have defeated San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket. At the Wimbledon, women's singles semifinals take place today evening. Follow all this and much more as we track live updates from all over the sports world here

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jul 2024, 08:28:56 am IST ATP Challenger: Sumit Nagal Ends Run In Braunschweig India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was stunned by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the Braunschweig ATP challenger on Wednesday. Cachin, a world No. 117, moved into the quarterfinals of the event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nagal, the world No. 73 who was seeded second in the tournament. (PTI) Good start in Braunschweig 💪🏽🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/hAbmOwtQjg — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) July 9, 2024

11 Jul 2024, 07:46:37 am IST Copa America: Colombia Beat Uruguay Colombia defeat Uruguay 1-0 in a frantic, desperate show with 10 men for more than half the game after Daniel Munoz was sent off. Now they reach the final to meet the defending champions Argentina.

11 Jul 2024, 07:27:12 am IST Euro 2024 Final: Spain Vs England Spain beat France 2-1 in the semifinal while England won against Netherlands with the same scoreline in the other semifinal.