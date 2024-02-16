Women's Premier League 2024: UP Warriorz Team Profile

Armed with motivation and determination the UP Warriorz are gearing up to kick off the second season of Women's Premiere League on February 24, Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The initial game is set for Friday, February 23, featuring a face-off between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. (WPL Tournament Guide| More Cricket News)
Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz, who lost to the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator round of the inaugural (2023) WPL by 72 runs have got a lot to showcase this time around. They won't only be seeking revenge but also have their sights set on the ultimate goal – lifting the silverware trophy.
For the 2024 WPL season, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise made significant moves in player acquisitions, spending 1.3 crore INR on Indian player Vrinda Dinesh, 30 lakh INR on England star Dani Wyatt, and Gouher Sultana. Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thokar were acquired for Rs 10 lakh in the auction.
Taking a cue from the reigning champion, Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur, UP Warriorz made strategic squad changes in pursuit of success. They faced a setback with Shabnim Ismail, who was signed by Mumbai Indians for 1.2 crore INR. Besides, they released a total of 5 players, including Devika Vaidya, Shivali Shinde, and Simran Shaikh.
Out of the 9 matches played in the 2023 Women's Premiere League, the Warriorz won 4 times finishing the standings third. In their previous encounters with RCB, both teams won a match each. Therefore, the upcoming match on February 24 has even more significance.
UP Warriorz Squad for the WPL 2024 season:
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana
Star Players of the UP Warriorz WPL team:
Embarking on a journey of ups and downs the UP Warriorz may have failed to lift the trophy, but never failed to captivate fans. Each one of them showcased brilliance and a powerhouse of skills. But some just claimed 2023 to be their year. Among the standout players, Tahlia McGrath is a name that immediately springs to mind.
The all-rounder from Australia certified her stellar all-rounder skills by securing 302 runs in 9 matches last season. The 28-year-old surpassed the run rate of captain and wicketkeeper, Alyssa Healy, who had scored 253 runs.
In addition, who could fail to remember Sophie Ecclestone's impressive performance, taking 16 wickets? The exceptional left-arm spinner from England has brought added strength to the UP Warriorz team, once again.
Another name in the headlines ahead of the WPL 2024 season is Vrinda Dinesh, the highest-priced player acquired by UP Warriorz in the 2024 auction. When it comes to counting her achievement, 477 runs in 11 innings for Karnataka in the Senior Women's One-Day competition, securing her place as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament will always be on top.
UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Schedule:
February 24: UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
February 26: UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals
February 28: UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians
March 1: UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants
March 4: UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 7: UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians
March 8: UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals
March 11: UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants
March 15: Eliminator
March 17: Final