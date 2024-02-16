Women's Premier League 2024: UP Warriorz Team Profile

Star Players of the UP Warriorz WPL team:

Embarking on a journey of ups and downs the UP Warriorz may have failed to lift the trophy, but never failed to captivate fans. Each one of them showcased brilliance and a powerhouse of skills. But some just claimed 2023 to be their year. Among the standout players, Tahlia McGrath is a name that immediately springs to mind.

The all-rounder from Australia certified her stellar all-rounder skills by securing 302 runs in 9 matches last season. The 28-year-old surpassed the run rate of captain and wicketkeeper, Alyssa Healy, who had scored 253 runs.

In addition, who could fail to remember Sophie Ecclestone's impressive performance, taking 16 wickets? The exceptional left-arm spinner from England has brought added strength to the UP Warriorz team, once again.

Another name in the headlines ahead of the WPL 2024 season is Vrinda Dinesh, the highest-priced player acquired by UP Warriorz in the 2024 auction. When it comes to counting her achievement, 477 runs in 11 innings for Karnataka in the Senior Women's One-Day competition, securing her place as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament will always be on top.

