Women's Premier League 2024: Mumbai Indians Team Profile

After winning the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League last year, the Mumbai Indians are gearing up for another triumphant season this time around. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is studded with quality players, and seems to have most bases covered for a successful title defence. The defending champions will kick off their campaign with the opening game of the season, against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.
Banking on her wealth of experience, MI have signed veteran South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail at the auction for INR 1.20 crore. The franchise, which has former England captain Charlotte Edwards as head coach, also inducted Sajana Sajeevan, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Fatima Jaffer at the auction.
The team has assembled in Mumbai to begin its training ahead of the 2024 season. Heading into the preparatory phase prior to the upcoming WPL season, Edwards said: "It has been really lovely the last couple of days. Getting to know the new players and catching up with players from the last season has been great. We have seven players in the camp already. They have had lots of cricket already. It has been a nice start so far."
In addition to Edwards, mentor and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devieka Palshikaar, fielding coach Lydia Greenway, as well as other support staff members have arrived.
As the players arrive at the camp in batches, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Sajana, Keerthana, Priyanka Bala and Fatima have checked in, with personal assessments and customised practice in place.
Mumbai Indians Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Shabnim Ismail, Sajana Sajeevan, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Fatima Jaffer.
Star Player
There are a number of players in the MI squad that can shine and have shone in last season, like hat-trick hero Isabelle Wong who fired the team into the final, and reliable, proven performers like Natalie Sciver Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia. But the biggest star in the side remains captain Harmanpreet, who can light up any occasion with her dazzling strokeplay.
In the previous season, the aggressive right-hander scored 281 runs in 10 games at a healthy average of 40.14 combined with an impressive strike rate of 135.09, and she will be looking to pick up things from where she left them last time, and try to lift the trophy for the second year running.
Schedule
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
February 23: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
February 25: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
February 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors
March 2: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
At Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi (All games start at 7.30 PM IST)
March 5: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
March 7: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 15: Eliminator*
March 17: Final*