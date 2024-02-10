Women's Premier League 2024: Mumbai Indians Team Profile

After winning the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League last year, the Mumbai Indians are gearing up for another triumphant season this time around. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is studded with quality players, and seems to have most bases covered for a successful title defence. The defending champions will kick off their campaign with the opening game of the season, against last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.

Banking on her wealth of experience, MI have signed veteran South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail at the auction for INR 1.20 crore. The franchise, which has former England captain Charlotte Edwards as head coach, also inducted Sajana Sajeevan, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Fatima Jaffer at the auction.