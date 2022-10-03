Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Women’s Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Malaysia Under D/L Method

With rain playing spoilsport, India were declared winners as they won by 30 runs under D/L method.

S Meghana (L) cracked her maiden T20I half-century as India posted a formidable 181 on the board. Twitter
S Meghana (L) cracked her maiden T20I half-century as India posted a formidable 181 on the board. Twitter

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 4:45 pm

India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their Women's Asia Cup match here on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half- century to power India to 181 for 4 after being invited to bat. Shafali Verma contributed a scratchy 39-ball 46.

In reply, Malaysia were 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs when rains interrupted the match.
     
As the match could not resume, India were declared winners by 30 runs under D/L Method.   
     
Brief Score:
    
India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36).
    
Malaysia: 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs. 

Sports Asia Cup Cricket T20 Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Malaysia Sri Lanka Sabbhineni Meghana Cricket News
