WNBA: Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces Close In On Finals With 2-1 Semifinal Leads

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis. NaLyssa Smith
Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, left, goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans during second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans during second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, in Indianapolis.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) blocks a shot by Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova as Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, front left, looks on during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, right, is defended by Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, left, and Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.
After colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) goes after the ball during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, second from right, yells at officials as she is restrained by Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault, center, and Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, right, after being ejected after earning a second technical foul during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives past Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.