Sports

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces Close In On Finals With 2-1 Semifinal Leads

The Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces moved a step closer to the WNBA Finals after taking 2-1 leads in their respective semifinal series. Satou Sabally scored 23 points, including a decisive fourth-quarter burst, as the Mercury beat top-seeded Minnesota Lynx 84-76 in a tense battle that saw coach Cheryl Reeve ejected and star Napheesa Collier leave injured. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper added 21 each for Phoenix. In the other clash, Jackie Young fired 25 points and NaLyssa Smith chipped in with 16 to guide the Aces past Indiana Fever 84-72, despite an off night for A’ja Wilson. The Fever, still battling without several key injured players, could not hold on after a nine-minute scoring drought late in the game. Both the Mercury and Aces can seal their spots in the Finals with wins on Sunday.