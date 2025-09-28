Sports

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces Close In On Finals With 2-1 Semifinal Leads

The Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces moved a step closer to the WNBA Finals after taking 2-1 leads in their respective semifinal series. Satou Sabally scored 23 points, including a decisive fourth-quarter burst, as the Mercury beat top-seeded Minnesota Lynx 84-76 in a tense battle that saw coach Cheryl Reeve ejected and star Napheesa Collier leave injured. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper added 21 each for Phoenix. In the other clash, Jackie Young fired 25 points and NaLyssa Smith chipped in with 16 to guide the Aces past Indiana Fever 84-72, despite an off night for A’ja Wilson. The Fever, still battling without several key injured players, could not hold on after a nine-minute scoring drought late in the game. Both the Mercury and Aces can seal their spots in the Finals with wins on Sunday.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_NaLyssa Smith
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

2/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Jackie Young
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis. NaLyssa Smith

3/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_NaLyssa Smith
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

4/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Aja Wilson
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) is defended by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

5/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Lexie Hull
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, left, goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans during second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis.

6/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Kelsey Mitchell
WNBA semifinals series: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/Darron Cummings

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans during second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series, in Indianapolis.

7/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Kahleah Copper
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) blocks a shot by Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova as Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, front left, looks on during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.

8/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Courtney Williams
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, right, is defended by Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, left, and Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.

9/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Napheesa Collier
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

After colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) goes after the ball during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.

10/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Cheryl Reeve
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, second from right, yells at officials as she is restrained by Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault, center, and Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, right, after being ejected after earning a second technical foul during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game against the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix.

11/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives past Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.

12/12
WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 3 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Kahleah Copper
WNBA semifinals series: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game in Phoenix.

