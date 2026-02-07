Winter Olympics 2026 Milano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony In Pics

The Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony was a historic event that took place simultaneously in the city of Milan and the mountains of Cortina. This unique celebration brought together world-famous performers like Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, and Laura Pausini, who filled the stadiums with incredible music. Breaking Olympic tradition, the event featured multiple cauldrons lit 400 kilometers apart to represent the partnership between the two hosts. Italian legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni ignited the flame in Milan’s San Siro, while skiing superstar Sofia Goggia lit the second cauldron in Cortina’s Piazza Dibona to officially start the Games. Watch some of the best pictures from the opening ceremony.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-1
The Olympic flag is carried by Tadatoshi Akiba, second from right, Rebeca Andrade, Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nicolò Govoni, second from left, Filippo Grandi, Eliud Kipchoge, left, Cindy Ngamba, right, and Pita Taufatofua during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
1/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Enrico Fabris
Italy's Enrico Fabris carries the Olympic torch with the Olympic flame at the Arco della Pace outside the stadium during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Daniel Munoz/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Cecilia Bartoli
Cecilia Bartoli performs at the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Susana Vera/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, right, perform during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-UN Peace Ambassador Charlize Theron
Actress and UN Peace Ambassador Charlize Theron gives a speech at the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Susana Vera/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-
The Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Yves Herman/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Indias flag bearer Arif Mohd Khan
India's flag bearer Arif Mohd Khan leads the team during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-
Dancers perform during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Italian skier Sofia Goggia
Final torchbearer Italian skier Sofia Goggia holds the torch of the Olympic flame to light the Olympic cauldron designed by Marco Balich during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: Stefano Rellandini/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-A view of the lit cauldron
A view of the lit cauldron at the Arco della Pace during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Chinese pianist Lang Lang
Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Czechia athletes
David Pastrnak, flag bearer of Czechia, walks with Czechia athletes during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos- Spains team
Spain's flagbearer Joaquim Salarich Baucells leads the team during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Slovakia Athletes
Athletes from Slovakia walk during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Athletes from South Africa
Athletes from South Africa walk during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Athletes from Uzbekistan
Athletes from Uzbekistan walk during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Athletes from Japan
Athletes from Japan walk during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Singapores team
Flag bearer Faiz Basha Munwar Basha of Singapore leads the team, during the Olympic opening ceremony, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Ukraine Athletes
Athletes from Ukraine arrive during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-Pakistans athelets
Pakistan's flag bearer Muhammad Karim walks with his teammate during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: Cameron Spencer/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-
Fireworks explode from the Olympic rings during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/21
Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony photos-skier Deborah Compagnoni
Italian former skier Deborah Compagnoni and Italian former skier Alberto Tomba light the cauldron at the Arco della Pace during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  3. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two‑Time Champs Begin Campaign Against Associates

  4. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  5. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147