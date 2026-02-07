Winter Olympics 2026 Milano Cortina Games Opening Ceremony In Pics
The Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony was a historic event that took place simultaneously in the city of Milan and the mountains of Cortina. This unique celebration brought together world-famous performers like Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, and Laura Pausini, who filled the stadiums with incredible music. Breaking Olympic tradition, the event featured multiple cauldrons lit 400 kilometers apart to represent the partnership between the two hosts. Italian legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni ignited the flame in Milan’s San Siro, while skiing superstar Sofia Goggia lit the second cauldron in Cortina’s Piazza Dibona to officially start the Games. Watch some of the best pictures from the opening ceremony.
