Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur To Win Maiden Grand Slam Title

Elena Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Ons Jabeur's mix of spins and slices.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina holds the Wimbledon trophy, July 9, 2022.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina holds the Wimbledon trophy, July 9, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 9:13 pm

Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. (More Tennis News

Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because The All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament because of the war in Ukraine. 

This was the first women's title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final. 

Rybakina is ranked No. 23. Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than Rybakina won Wimbledon — Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31, although she previously had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career trophies at the All England Club.

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Beats Cameron Norrie, Sets Up Nick Kyrgios Final Date - In Pics

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia's ‘Minister Of Happiness’, Brings Breaths Of Fresh Air With Wimbledon 2022 Show

Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Beats Cameron Norrie To Reach 8th Final At All England Club

Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur's mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur's 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.

Tags

Sports Tennis Elena Rybakina Wimbledon Ons Jabeur Grand Slam All England Club
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read