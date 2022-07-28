Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
WI Vs IND, T20I Series: India Start Favourites Against West Indies - Stats Preview

India will play five T20 Internationals against the West Indies, starting Friday at Tarouba, Trinidad. Read stats preview here.

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 111 at Lucknow in 2018 is India's highest individual score in T20Is against the West Indies.
Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 111 at Lucknow in 2018 is India's highest individual score in T20Is against the West Indies. File Photo

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 5:15 pm

After winnings, the three-match One Day International series against the West Indies 3-0, India take on the same opponents in the first match of the five-match Twenty-20 International series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday (July 29). (More Cricket News)

This encounter will be the 21st Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the fifth in the West Indies. India have won 13, lost six and abandoned one in 20 previous Twenty-20 International matches played against the West Indies. India have won two and lost two in four Twenty-20 International matches played against the West Indies in the West Indies.

The Men in Blue have won four and lost one in the last five Twenty-20 matches played against the West Indies. India recorded a 17-run victory over the West Indies when the two teams met last time in a Twenty-20 International match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on February 20, 2022. After making 184 for five in 20 overs, India restricted the West Indies to 167 for nine in 20 overs to win the match.

India, ranked top in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 107, lost 54, tied three and abandoned five in 169 matches played so far. The West Indies, on the other hand, have won 68, lost 82, tied three and abandoned 10 in 163 matches played so far. They are ranked seventh in the latest ICC rankings.

Performance In T20 Cricket
(Type (rankings) - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%)

India (1) - 169 - 107 - 54 - 3 - 5 - 65.68;
West Indies (7) - 163 - 68 - 82 - 3 - 10 - 45.70;
India vs West - India - 20 - 13 - 6 - 0 - 1 - 67.50.

Highest Innings Totals

India: 244/4 in 20 overs at Lauderhill on 27-08-2016;
West Indies: 245/6 in 20 overs at Lauderhill on 27-08-2016.

Lowest Innings Totals

India: 153/7 in 20 overs at Lord's on 12-06-2009;
West Indies: 95/9 in 20 overs at Lauderhill on 03-08-2019.

Highest Individual Scores

India: 111 not out by Rohit Sharma at Lucknow on 06-11-2018;
West Indies: 125 not out by Evin Lewis at Kingston on 09-07-2017.

Best Bowling Figures

India: 3/4 by Deepak Chahar at Providence on 06-08-2019;
West Indies: 4/16 by Darren Sammy at Port of Spain on 04-06-2011.

Sports Cricket India's Tour Of West Indies Head-to-head Record Cricket Stats India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Evin Lewis Deepak Chahar Darren Sammy
