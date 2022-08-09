WI Vs IND: Indian Spinners Set World Record Against West Indies In Fifth T20 – Statistical Highlights

Three India spinners shared all 10 wickets for 43 runs in 9.4 overs in the fifth and final T20 international against West Indies at Lauderhill on Sunday (August 7). It was first time in T20s when spinners shared all 10 wickets in an innings. (More Cricket News)

The previous record was nine wickets which happened seven times. Leg-break googly bowler Ravi Bishnoi claimed four wickets while slow left arm orthodox bowler Axar Patel took three wickets for 15 runs in three overs.

Left arm wrist spin Kuldeep Yadav dismissed three batters for 12 runs in four overs. Indian spinners’ previous best T20 performance in an innings was seven wickets which happened five times. West Indies achieved their second lowest total with a fifty in T20s by scoring 100 in 15.4 overs.

Their lowest total with a fifty is 98 for four in 15.3 overs against the same opponent and at the same ground on August 4, 2019. West Indies lost on both occasions. India recorded their biggest victory over West Indies by winning the match by 88 runs.

It was their joint fourth biggest win in terms of runs in T20s. Men in Blue’s previous biggest win over West Indies was 71 runs at Lucknow on November 6, 2018. India’s 88-run victory in the fifth and final T20 against West Indies was third in as many matches under Hardik Pandya in the shortest format.

With this victory Hardik Pandya became only the third Indian skipper after Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina to win first three matches as skipper in T20s. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian skipper to win first four matches as captain.

Most Wickets By Spinners In A T20 Innings

Wickets-Runs-Overs-Team-Opponent-Venue-Date-Result

10-43-9.4-India-West Indies-Lauderhill-(07-08-2022)-India-Won

9-32-8-Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe-Hambantota-(18-09-2012)-Sri Lanka-Won

9-40-8.3-Oman-Netherlands-Al Amerat-(09-10-2019)-Oman-Won

9-40-7.2-Afghanistan-Scotland-Sharjah (25-10-2021)-Afghanistan-Won

9-44-11-New Zealand-India-Nagpur-(15-03-2016)-New Zealand-Won

9-47-12.2-Zimbabwe-Canada-King City-(13-10-2008)-Zimbabwe-Won

9-57-11.3-Austria-Hungary-Lower Austria-(04-06-2022)-Austria-Won

9-63-14.1-South Africa-Sri Lanka-Colombo-(12-09-2021)-South Africa Won

West Indies’ Lowest Totals With A Fifty In T20s

Score-Opponent-Venue-Date-Highest Score-Player

98/4-India-Lauderhill-(04-08-2019)-54-Rovman Powell

100-India-Lauderhill (07-08-2022)-56-Shimron Hetmyer

101-Sri Lanka-The Oval-(19-06-2009)-63*-Chris Gayle

104/1-England-Bridgetown-(22-01- 2022)-52*-Brandon King

115-Pakistan-Dubai-(23-09-2016)-55-Dwayne Bravo