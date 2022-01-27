Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
WI Vs ENG: Rovman Powell’s 53-Ball 107 Powers West Indies To 20-Run Win Over England 

Moeen Ali led England in place of regular captain Eoin Morgan, who is injured, against West Indies in the third T20I.

West Indies' Rovman Powell celebrates his century against England in the third T20I on Wednesday. - Twitter (@WisdenCricket)

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:14 pm

Rovman Powell hit 10 sixes among his 107 runs from 53 balls to lead West Indies to a 20-run victory Wednesday over England and a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 series. He became only the third West Indian to score a T20I hundred after Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle. (More Cricket  News)

Powell, brought in for Odean Smith, formed the backbone of the home side’s 224 for five, with Nicholas Pooran clubbing 70 off 43 deliveries. England finished at 202-9.

Tom Banton gave England hope of pulling off its third-highest chase ever with a 39-ball 73 but his dismissal left the tourists needing 96 from 45 deliveries before Phil Salt kept its flickering hopes alive.

Salt, one of three T20 debutants alongside George Garton and Harry Brook, brought the equation down to 36 in an over, flaying the first two deliveries for six en route to a 22-ball 50 before being bowled.

England was captained by Moeen Ali because of a slight quad injury to Eoin Morgan. The final two matches are on Saturday and Sunday, also in Bridgetown.

