Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Handball Medallists - In Pics

The handball event was held from July 25 to August 11, 2024 at the Paris Olympics in Paris, France. The Preliminary pool matches were played at South Paris Arena 6, with the final stage held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille. The format was the same as it was used in 2000 for men and 2008 for women. 12 teams battled it out divided in groups of two in a round-robin format. The top-eight progressed to the knockout rounds.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Denmark players pose with their gold medals during medals ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Denmark players toss Denmark goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen in the air as they celebrate their victory after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Germany players pose with their silver medals during medals ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Spain players pose with their bronze medals during medals ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Denmark's Mathias Gidsel is in action during the gold medal handball match between Germany and Denmark at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Spain's Agustin Casado is in action during the bronze medal handball match between Spain and Slovenia at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Norway players pose with their gold medals during ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Norway players celebrate their gold medal at the ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

France players pose with they silver medals after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Denmark players pose with their bronze medals after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Norway's Henny Reistad, centre, is in action during the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

