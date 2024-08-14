Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Weightlifting Medallists - In Pics

Weightlifting events began from August 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024 and concluded on August 11 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This year's edition saw a significant change in the weightlifting event that included trimmed categories (14 to 10). Also, 120 weightlifters from male and female gender, were to compete in the ten weight classes, a massive drop from the 196 from the Tokyo Olympics.

Paris Olympics Women's +81kg weightlifting: Park Hye-jeong of South Korea, silver, Li Wenwen of China, gold, and Emily Campbell of Britain, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics mens 61kg weightlifting: Theerapong Silachai of Thailand, silver, Li Fabin of China, gold, and Hampton Morris of the United States, bronze
Paris Olympics men's 61kg weightlifting: Theerapong Silachai of Thailand, silver, Li Fabin of China, gold, and Hampton Morris of the United States, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics mens +102kg weightlifting: Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia, silver, Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia, gold, and Gor Minasyan of Bahrain, bronze
Paris Olympics men's +102kg weightlifting: Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia, silver, Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia, gold, and Gor Minasyan of Bahrain, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics womens 81kg weightlifting: Sara Ahmed of Egypt, silver, Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway, gold, and Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera of Ecuador, bronze
Paris Olympics women's 81kg weightlifting: Sara Ahmed of Egypt, silver, Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway, gold, and Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera of Ecuador, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics mens 102kg weightlifting: Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan, silver, Liu Huanhua of China, gold, and Individual Neutral Athlete Yauheni Tsikhantsou, bronze
Paris Olympics men's 102kg weightlifting: Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan, silver, Liu Huanhua of China, gold, and Individual Neutral Athlete Yauheni Tsikhantsou, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics womens 71kg weightlifting: Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia, silver, Olivia Reeves of the United States, gold, and Angie Paola Palacios Dagomez of Ecuador, bronze
Paris Olympics women's 71kg weightlifting: Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia, silver, Olivia Reeves of the United States, gold, and Angie Paola Palacios Dagomez of Ecuador, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics mens 89kg weightlifting: Yeison Lopes of Colombia, silver, Karlos May Nasar of Bulgaria, gold, and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy, bronze
Paris Olympics men's 89kg weightlifting: Yeison Lopes of Colombia, silver, Karlos May Nasar of Bulgaria, gold, and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics mens 73kg weightlifting: Weeraphon Wichuma of Thailand, silver, Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia, gold, and Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria, bronze
Paris Olympics men's 73kg weightlifting: Weeraphon Wichuma of Thailand, silver, Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia, gold, and Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics womens 59kg weightlifting: Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze
Paris Olympics women's 59kg weightlifting: Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Paris Olympics womens 49kg weightlifting: Michaela Valentina Cambei of Romania, silver, Hou Zhihui of China, gold, and Surodchana Khambao of Thailand, bronze
Paris Olympics women's 49kg weightlifting: Michaela Valentina Cambei of Romania, silver, Hou Zhihui of China, gold, and Surodchana Khambao of Thailand, bronze | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

