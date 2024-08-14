Medalists, from left, Park Hye-jeong of South Korea, silver, Li Wenwen of China, gold, and Emily Campbell of Britain, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's +81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Medalist, from left to right, Theerapong Silachai of Thailand, silver, Li Fabin of China, gold, and Hampton Morris of the United States, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 61kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left to right, Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia, silver, Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia, gold, and Gor Minasyan of Bahrain, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's +102kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left to right, Sara Ahmed of Egypt, silver, Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway, gold, and Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera of Ecuador, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left to right, Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan, silver, Liu Huanhua of China, gold, and Individual Neutral Athlete Yauheni Tsikhantsou, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 102kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalist, from left to right, Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia, silver, Olivia Reeves of the United States, gold, and Angie Paola Palacios Dagomez of Ecuador, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalist, from left to right, Yeison Lopes of Colombia, silver, Karlos May Nasar of Bulgaria, gold, and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 89kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalist, from left to right, Weeraphon Wichuma of Thailand, silver, Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia, gold, and Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left to right, Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Medalist, from left to right, Michaela Valentina Cambei of Romania, silver, Hou Zhihui of China, gold, and Surodchana Khambao of Thailand, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.