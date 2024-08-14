Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Weightlifting Medallists - In Pics

Weightlifting events began from August 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024 and concluded on August 11 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This year's edition saw a significant change in the weightlifting event that included trimmed categories (14 to 10). Also, 120 weightlifters from male and female gender, were to compete in the ten weight classes, a massive drop from the 196 from the Tokyo Olympics.