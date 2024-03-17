All Indian sports lovers' eyes will be on the senior men's national football team, which has left for Abha, Saudi Arabia to take on Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification. The match is slated for late Thursday night (12:30am IST on Friday, March 22) and will be followed next week by the home fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.