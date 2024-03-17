The third week of March 2024 brought with it a potpourri of sports results, be it Lakshya Sen's splendid run at the All England Open Championships or the confirmation of Manchester City's sixth straight semi-final appearance at the FA Cup. (More Sports News)
In the coming week (March 18-24), there is plenty of unfinished business by way of ongoing leagues, and also the advent of fresh ones like the all-exciting Indian Premier League. Check out the key sports events scheduled in the coming seven days.
Cricket
Even as the Women's Premier League draws to a close, with Delhi Capitals about to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at the time of writing, the big daddy of T20 cricket leagues is about to begin. The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League commences on March 22 (Friday), with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on RCB (men) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The weekend will witness four more games, with both Saturday (March 23) and Sunday (March 24) featuring double-headers. Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals in match 2 and Kolkata Knight Riders meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on the same evening. Match 4 involves Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, while the week ends with the mouthwatering prospect of new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya up against his last year's franchise Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, sub-continental neighbours Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will resume their tussle. The decisive third ODI of a series tied at 1-1 will be played in Sylhet on Monday (March 18), and the same venue will host the first of two Tests between the two teams, starting on Friday.
In Sharjah, Afghanistan will lock horns with Ireland in their third and final T20I clash on Monday. Ireland had won the first game and the second one is slated to begin, at the time of writing.
Back in the sub-continent, the Pakistan Super League 2024 is set to culminate with the grand finale between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United on Monday night.
Football
All Indian sports lovers' eyes will be on the senior men's national football team, which has left for Abha, Saudi Arabia to take on Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification. The match is slated for late Thursday night (12:30am IST on Friday, March 22) and will be followed next week by the home fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.
India are currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, who are ahead on goal difference, while Qatar lead the group. Sunil Chhetri and Co will look to resurrect their campaign and get back to winning ways after a disappointing show in the AFC Asian Cup in January.
In La Liga, Atletico Madrid will meet Barcelona early on Monday (late Sunday night, 1:30am IST).
Other Sports
Right on the heels of the All England Open, the BWF Super 300 Swiss Open badminton tournament begins on Tuesday (March 19) and will run till the end of the week (March 24). India shuttlers will be keen to gain valuable points there in the race for Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification.
In tennis, a blockbuster Indians Wells Open final is expected between Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz and Russia's Daniil Medvedev early Monday morning (2:30am IST). The tourney will be followed by the Miami Open in Florida, starting with the qualifying rounds from Monday.
Finally, in Formula One, the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit will host the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday morning (9:30am IST).