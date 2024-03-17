Sports

All England Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Loses To Jonatan Christie In Semis - In Pics

Another impressive week ended with a creditable semifinal finish for star shuttler Lakshya Sen after he stumbled to a three-game loss against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Championships on Saturday, prolonging India's long wait for the coveted trophy. In a game of fine margins, the 22-year-old, who had finished runner-up in the 2022 edition, was marginally short as he slipped to a 21-12, 10-21, 15-21 defeat to world no. 9 Christie, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist. Sen, who reached the semifinals of French Open super 750 the previous week, has been on court for 491 minutes playing some nerve-wrecking badminton in the last 11 days and, perhaps, those gruelling three-setters might have taken their toll on him as he ran out of steam in the semis. Christie will now face fellow Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Sunday's final.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates after winning the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

1/8
Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates after winning the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
2/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
3/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

4/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Lakshya Sen in action during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
5/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
6/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Advertisement
7/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

8/8
All%20England%20Open%20Badminton%20Championships
All England Open Badminton Championships Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Lakshya Sen in action during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement