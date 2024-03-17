Sports

All England Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Loses To Jonatan Christie In Semis - In Pics

Another impressive week ended with a creditable semifinal finish for star shuttler Lakshya Sen after he stumbled to a three-game loss against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Championships on Saturday, prolonging India's long wait for the coveted trophy. In a game of fine margins, the 22-year-old, who had finished runner-up in the 2022 edition, was marginally short as he slipped to a 21-12, 10-21, 15-21 defeat to world no. 9 Christie, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist. Sen, who reached the semifinals of French Open super 750 the previous week, has been on court for 491 minutes playing some nerve-wrecking badminton in the last 11 days and, perhaps, those gruelling three-setters might have taken their toll on him as he ran out of steam in the semis. Christie will now face fellow Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Sunday's final.