All England Open 2024: Lakshya Sen Loses To Jonatan Christie In Semis - In Pics

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie celebrates after winning the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against India's Lakshya Sen at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
India's Lakshya Sen in action during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during the men's singles semi final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
