Sports

Week Ahead, June 17-23: ICC T20 World Cup Enters Super 8 Stage; UEFA European Championship In Full Flow

The ICC T20 World Cup will enter the Super Eight stage of the competition this week. With the UEFA Euros 2024 underway, and Copa America 2024 not long from now, the footballing action is likely to reach new entertaining heights. Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what all is in store this week