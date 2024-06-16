Sports

Week Ahead, June 17-23: ICC T20 World Cup Enters Super 8 Stage; UEFA European Championship In Full Flow

The ICC T20 World Cup will enter the Super Eight stage of the competition this week. With the UEFA Euros 2024 underway, and Copa America 2024 not long from now, the footballing action is likely to reach new entertaining heights. Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what all is in store this week

T20 Cricket WCup India USA
T20 Cricket WCup USA India Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

June 2024 is a hot sporting calendar with major tournaments in full swing. The third week gets even better with the T20 World Cup entering its Super Eight stage, while the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 games coming thick and fast and also the dress rehearsal tennis tournaments like the Queen's Club Championships and the Halle Open will also get underway. (More Sports News)

Check out the key sports fixtures scheduled between June 17 and 23, 2024.

Cricket

With the T20 World Cup in full swing, the tournament enters the second stage, the Super Eight stage. With almost all eight spots sealed, the teams will gear up to play their best cricket and progress to the next stage of the event. 

India, Australia, Afghanistan and either Bangladesh or Netherlands will join Group 1, whereas England, South Africa, West Indies and the United States will face off in Group 2. 

The County Championships Division One And Two will also begin their next round of games, while the T20 Blast 2024 moves around England. 

Football 

All six groups consisting of four teams each will continue to battle it out at the UEFA Euro 2024 at stadiums across Germany - with Spain facing Italy in an important, mouth watering fixture, while Netherlands also meet France. 

Four teams across four groups will battle it out at Copa America 2024 starting from June 21. The two match days from Major League Soccer will run on Thursday, June 20 and Sunday, June 23. 

Other Sports

After a breathtaking French Open, the ATP Tour now enters the grass-court season, with Wimbledon not far away. World No.1 Jannik Sinner will compete at the Halle Open, while Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his crown at the Queens Club Championship. 

Formula 1 moves to Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix as the drivers will race around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, June 23. 

The PGA Tour will have the Travellers’ Championship in Cromwell, at the TPC River Highlands from June 20th to the 23rd. 

