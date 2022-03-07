Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Watford Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Bukayo Saka Inspires Gunners To Crucial Top-Four Win

The 3-2 win over Watford helped Arsenal to move to fourth in Premier League 2021-22 table, just a pint above Manchester United.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Watford in Premier League. AP

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 8:59 am

Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 on Sunday to help them in pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification. A cut-back from Saka enabled Martin Odegaard to slot in his fifth goal of the Premier League 2021-22 season after five minutes. (More Football News)

The lead lasted only six minutes as Cucho Hernandez’ acrobatic volley equalized for Watford.

But Arsenal went back in front in the 30th minute with a cleverly crafted goal from Saka. The England forward dispossessed Tom Cleverley before passing to Alexandre Lacazette, who held the ball up then back-heeled the ball back for Saka to fire in.

Gabriel Martinelli capped an impressive Arsenal performance as he curled the ball past goalkeeper Ben Foster seven minutes into the second half. The Gunners looked to be cruising before Moussa Sissoko pulled one back in the 87th minute, but the hosts were unable to find an equalizer.

The result lifted Arsenal to fourth, one point above Manchester United which lost 4-1 at Manchester City, while Watford remains next-from-last in the standings. Arsenal has played three fewer games than United.

