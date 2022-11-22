Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Watch Video: Australia's Steve Smith Walks Back To The Pavilion Under Bizarre Circumstances

Watch video of Australian batter Steve Smith's bizarre dismissal against England in the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Steve Smith was eventually given out by the umpire.
Steve Smith was eventually given out by the umpire. AP

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 3:08 pm

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith got out under bizarre circumstances in Australia's third ODI versus England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

In the 46th over, Olly Stone bowled a short delivery to Smith, who went to hook it over wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler.

However, Buttler appealed despite the bowler and the umpire not reacting over the catch. After few appeals, the umpire bizarrely raised his finger to send back Smith.

Watch the video here:
 

 


Steven Smith shuffled across the crease early for the ramp shot, only for the English pacer Stone to go short with pace-on. 

The Aussie tried to adjust his shot with the pull but was late on the shot. The replays showed the ball flicked the glove on its way through to Buttler who instantly appealed. Steve Smith made 21 off 16 deliveries.

With Australia leading 2-0 in the ODI series against T20I champions England, the Aussies made a blistering start to their third ODI with amassing 355 for 5 in a rain-curtailed match. 

