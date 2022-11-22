Watch Video: Australia's Steve Smith Walks Back To The Pavilion Under Bizarre Circumstances

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith got out under bizarre circumstances in Australia's third ODI versus England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)



In the 46th over, Olly Stone bowled a short delivery to Smith, who went to hook it over wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler.



However, Buttler appealed despite the bowler and the umpire not reacting over the catch. After few appeals, the umpire bizarrely raised his finger to send back Smith.

Steven Smith shuffled across the crease early for the ramp shot, only for the English pacer Stone to go short with pace-on.

The Aussie tried to adjust his shot with the pull but was late on the shot. The replays showed the ball flicked the glove on its way through to Buttler who instantly appealed. Steve Smith made 21 off 16 deliveries.

With Australia leading 2-0 in the ODI series against T20I champions England, the Aussies made a blistering start to their third ODI with amassing 355 for 5 in a rain-curtailed match.