Virat Kohli Lacked Confidence In Asia Cup 2022 Win Against Pakistan, Feels Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq criticized Virat Kohli’s batting stating the ex-India skipper didn’t look confident on Sunday in Dubai during the high-octane Asia Cup 2022 Group A fixture between the two cricketing rivals. India won the game by five wickets. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who was making a comeback after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe series, looked unsettled initially but later on picked up the momentum with some delightful boundaries all over the park. However, Kohli (35 off 34) was out after playing a loose shot off Mohammad Nawaz at long-off.

Inzamam felt Kohli lacked confidence on Sunday. “There was a lot of pressure on Kohli yesterday. Usually, it is difficult to dismiss a set batter, but I was surprised to see yesterday that Kohli was not looking confident even after getting set,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Although, Kohli couldn’t make it big, it was left to Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to inch India toward victory. Pandya finished the game with a six of Nawaz on the third ball of the final over. Meanwhile, Inzamam also slammed the Indian management for not playing Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma preferred Dinesh Karthik over Pant. “India’s middle order and lower middle order is very strong. That is what sets them apart from the other teams in this Asia Cup. I was surprised that India chose to bench Rishabh Pant.

“The combination of Pant, Pandya and Jadeja is very dangerous. It was difficult to chase down 11 runs an over on this pitch, but they played really well,” added Inzamam, who has represented Pakistan 499 times across formats.

Inzamam also felt that Pakistan lacked a fast-bowling all-rounder against India on Sunday. “Pakistan need to play an all-rounder. I felt that Pakistan lacked a pace-bowling all-rounder yesterday. It would have been easier for Babar Azam, he would have had an option for the final over. A captain should have at least six bowling options when it comes to T20 cricket,” he concluded.