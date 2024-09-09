Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy, pose of a photo after Sinner defeated Fritz in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, holds the finalist trophy after losing to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, left, of Italy, greets Taylor Fritz, of the United States, after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, chases down a shot from Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.