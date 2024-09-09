Sports

US Open 2024: Sinner Beats Fritz To Win First Title At Flushing Meadows

Jannik Sinner put on an absolute tennis masterclass to win his second Grand Slam title of 2024, beating the American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The Italian has had a spectacular season and has moved 4,105 points clear of his next challenger Alexander Zverev in the fight to take the ATP Year-End No.1 title.