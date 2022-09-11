US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Beats Ons Jabeur To Win Third Grand Slam Title

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final of the US Open 2022 on Sunday (India time) to win her second Grand Slam title of the year. (More Tennis News)

The 21-year-old Poland won 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 52 minutes at Flushing Meadows, New York to secure the season's final major trophy. She is already a two-time French Open champion.

Jabeur, 28, also lost in the Wimbledon final in July. The Tunisian was bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a Grand Slam title.

Swiatek had won her nine previous finals without dropping a set. She will remain the world number one, with Jabeur moving up to a joint career-high WTA ranking of second.

"It's something that I wasn't expecting, for sure. It's also like a confirmation for me that the sky's the limit," said Swiatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies in 2022.

Swiatek thus became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season.

"I'm proud. Also surprised little bit," she added.

She also became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.

"She’s really set the bar very high. It’s great for our sport,” said Jabeur, who is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

On Monday, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the men's singles final. Both the players are chasing their maiden Grand Slam title, and also the world number one ranking.