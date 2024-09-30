Sports

United In Triumph: Neeraj, Chopra, Manu Bhaker Attend Gala Ambani Event - In Pics

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani hosted a celebratory evening for India's Olympians and Paralympians at her grandeur Antilia in Mumbai on Sunday, September 29. The event had brought some of the top Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Harvinder Singh and few Bollywood stars. Here are some of the best snaps from the evening