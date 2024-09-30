Sports

United In Triumph: Neeraj, Chopra, Manu Bhaker Attend Gala Ambani Event - In Pics

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani hosted a celebratory evening for India's Olympians and Paralympians at her grandeur Antilia in Mumbai on Sunday, September 29. The event had brought some of the top Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Harvinder Singh and few Bollywood stars. Here are some of the best snaps from the evening

Nita Ambani with athletes during the 'United In Triumph' event Outlook Photo

(L-R) Manu Bhaker, Navdeep Singh, Nita Ambani, Mona Agarwal and Neeraj Chopra pose for the cameras at the 'United In Triumph' event in Mumbai.

2/31
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Outlook Photo

India's numero uno javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra.

3/31
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Manu Bhaker
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Manu Bhaker Outlook Photo

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker were also present at the evening function at Antilia on Sunday.

4/31
Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Patel Outlook Photo

India's Bhavina Patel, gold medallist at the 2022 CWG games, attends the gala function at Antilia on Sunday.

5/31
Boxer Vijender Singh
Boxer Vijender Singh Outlook Photo

Boxer Vijender Singh poses for the snaps as he attends the United In Triumph event, hosted by Nita Ambani at the Antilia on Sunday, September 29.

6/31
Pranav Soorma
Pranav Soorma Outlook Photo

Indian para athlete Pranav Soorma was also in attendance for the gala function in Mumbai on Sunday.

7/31
Para archer Rakesh Kumar
Para archer Rakesh Kumar Outlook Photo

India's para archer Rakesh Kumar was also seen attending the event.

8/31
Dharambir
Dharambir Outlook Photo

Dharambir (left) was also present at the 'United In Triumph' event held at Antilia on Sunday.

9/31
Murlikant Petkar
Murlikant Petkar Outlook Photo

Murlikant Petkar (c) attends the function with family.

10/31
Preethi Pal
Preethi Pal Outlook Photo

Women's 200m T35 (Athletics) bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics, Preethi Pal attends the event.

11/31
Simran
Simran Outlook Photo

India's Women's 200m T12 (Athletics) bronze medallist Simran poses for the cameras.

12/31
Nishad Kumar
Nishad Kumar Outlook Photo

India's Nishad Kumar, silver medallist in the Men's high jump T47 (Athletics) at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

13/31
Sharad Kumar
Sharad Kumar Outlook Photo

Indian para athlete Sharad Kumar poses for the cameras.

14/31
Jyothi Yarraji
Jyothi Yarraji Outlook Photo

Jyothi Yarraji was also in attendance at the gala event at the Antilia on Sunday.

15/31
Aman Sehrawat
Aman Sehrawat Outlook Photo

India's Aman Sehrawat poses for the cameras as he attends the 'United In Triumph' event on Sunday.

16/31
Outlook Photo

Indian athletes at the 'United In Triumph' event in Mumbai on Sunday.

17/31
Kapil Parmar
Kapil Parmar Outlook Photo

India's Kapil Parmar, who won a bronze in Para Judo Men's J1 event, attends the event.

18/31
Harmanpreet Singh (left) with Navdeep Singh
Harmanpreet Singh (left) with Navdeep Singh Outlook Photo

India men's national hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) with para gold medallsit Navdeep Singh attend the event.

19/31
Harvinder Singh
Harvinder Singh Outlook Photo

Harvinder Singh, gold medallist in Men's individual recurve open (Archery), attends the event.

20/31
Outlook Photo

Indian para athletes attend the event at Antilia on Sunday.

21/31
Manasi Joshi
Manasi Joshi Outlook Photo

Manasi Joshi attends the evening's event held at Antilia on Sunday.

22/31
Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen Outlook Photo

India' star badminton player Lakshya Sen poses for the cameras.

23/31
HS Prannoy and Pullela Gopichand
HS Prannoy and Pullela Gopichand Outlook Photo

HS Prannoy and Pullela Gopichand (right) smile for the cameras.

24/31
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani Outlook Photo

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani, who is also an IOC member poses for the cameras.

25/31
Indian mens hockey team
Indian men's hockey team Outlook Photo

The Indian men's hockey team attend the 'United In Triumph' event.

26/31
Sumit Antil
Sumit Antil Outlook Photo

Sumit Antil poses for the cameras.

27/31
Outlook Photo

The Indian para athletes pose for the cameras on Sunday.

28/31
Karnam Malleshwari
Karnam Malleshwari Outlook Photo

India's first woman athlete to win a medal at the Olympics, Karnam Malleshwari, attends the event.

29/31
PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh Outlook Photo

PR Sreejesh with his family

30/31
Hokato Hotozhe Sema
Hokato Hotozhe Sema Outlook Photo

Hokato Hotozhe Sema was also present at the gala event.

31/31
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza Outlook Photo

Sania Mirza looked dashing at the 'United In Triumph' event.

