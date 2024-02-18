Sports

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria Topples Alexander Volkanovski To Claim Featherweight Title - In Pics

Unbeaten Ilia Topuria stopped Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to claim the featherweight title at UFC 298 on Saturday night, ending the Australian champion’s four-year reign. Topuria (15-0), a Georgian who lives and trains in Spain, controlled the first round of his first UFC title fight with sharp striking before he sensationally finished off Volkanovski with more of the same. Topuria staggered the 35-year-old Volkanovski to the cage with a left-right combination before putting him on the canvas with a perfect right hand followed by a big left. Topuria finished the stunned champion on the ground with 1:28 left, improving to 7-0 since joining the UFC in late 2020. Volkanovski (26-4) had made five consecutive successful title defenses since winning his belt in late 2019, but his reign ended with his first featherweight loss in UFC competition.

February 18, 2024

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria celebrates after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria celebrates after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria, right, celebrates after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria, left, celebrates after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria, top, stands over Alexander Volkanovski after knocking him out during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Alexander Volkanovski, left, connects with Ilia Topuria during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Ilia Topuria, right, connects with Alexander Volkanovski during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Alexander Volkanovski, right, connects with Ilia Topuria during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

UFC 298: Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Alexander Volanovski, left, connects with Ilia Topuria during their featherweight bout at the UFC 298 mixed martial arts event in Anaheim, California.

