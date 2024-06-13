Sports

UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics

The UEFA Euro 2024 is almost upon us with the tournament kicking off on June 14. The teams have been gearing up, picking squads for the 17th edition of the European championship. Germany take on Scotland in their opener, while Spain meet Croatia and with Poland set to face the Netherlands. The practice sessions went up a notch before their tournament openers well within touching distance.