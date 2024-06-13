UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics

Sports

The UEFA Euro 2024 is almost upon us with the tournament kicking off on June 14. The teams have been gearing up, picking squads for the 17th edition of the European championship. Germany take on Scotland in their opener, while Spain meet Croatia and with Poland set to face the Netherlands. The practice sessions went up a notch before their tournament openers well within touching distance.

Euro 2024 Soccer France Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

France players train during a training session in Paderborn, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures as he scores a goal during a training session in Paderborn, Germany.

Austrias Marko Arnautovic
Austria's Marko Arnautovic Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

Austria's Marko Arnautovic, center, gestures to other players during a public training session in Berlin, Germany ahead of their Group D soccer match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

Euro 2024 Soccer Austria
Euro 2024 Soccer Austria Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

Austria's team coach Ralf Rangnick, background, sits on the bench and monitors the players during a public training session in Berlin, Germany ahead of their Group D soccer match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. The screen reads: Welcome Austria.

Euro 2024 Soccer England
Euro 2024 Soccer England Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England players practice during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

Englands Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Harry Kane arrives for the training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

Englands Phil Foden
England's Phil Foden Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Phil Foden kicks the ball during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

Euro 2024 Soccer Spain
Euro 2024 Soccer Spain Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente, center, gives instructions during a training at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

Euro 2024 Spain Soccer Team
Euro 2024 Spain Soccer Team Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Alex Baena, left, and teammate Fermin Lopez attend a training session at their base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

