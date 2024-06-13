UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics

France players train during a training session in Paderborn, Germany.
France's Kylian Mbappe gestures as he scores a goal during a training session in Paderborn, Germany.
Austria's Marko Arnautovic, center, gestures to other players during a public training session in Berlin, Germany ahead of their Group D soccer match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
Austria's team coach Ralf Rangnick, background, sits on the bench and monitors the players during a public training session in Berlin, Germany ahead of their Group D soccer match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. The screen reads: Welcome Austria.
England players practice during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
England's Harry Kane arrives for the training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
England's Phil Foden kicks the ball during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente, center, gives instructions during a training at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.
Spain's Alex Baena, left, and teammate Fermin Lopez attend a training session at their base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.