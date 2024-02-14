Sports

Real Madrid Secure Advantage With Brahim Diaz's Stunning Goal

Real Madrid clinched a crucial victory in the first leg of their last-16 battle against RB Leipzig. The spotlight shone on Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, who stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham and delivered a moment of brilliance. Diaz's masterful curling finish into the top corner, just three minutes into the second half, broke the deadlock and tilted the scales in Real's favour. Despite Leipzig's resilient defence, Diaz's solo effort made the difference. Real Madrid now stands poised to advance to the quarter-finals for the 12th time in 14 seasons, fueled by Diaz's unforgettable goal.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig's players clap hands to supporters after losing the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

1/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Joselu and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal clap hands to supporters after winning the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

2/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

3/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, right, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

4/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Leipzig's Dani Olmo, from left, challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

5/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Fans protest against Champions League reforms during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

6/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

7/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

8/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, and Leipzig's Lois Openda challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

9/9
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig's Willi Orban and Leipzig's Dani Olmo complain to referee Irfan Peljto, left, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

