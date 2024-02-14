Leipzig's players clap hands to supporters after losing the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Real Madrid's Joselu and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal clap hands to supporters after winning the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, right, and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Leipzig's Dani Olmo, from left, challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Fans protest against Champions League reforms during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, and Leipzig's Lois Openda challenge for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Leipzig's Willi Orban and Leipzig's Dani Olmo complain to referee Irfan Peljto, left, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany.