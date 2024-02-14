Sports

Real Madrid Secure Advantage With Brahim Diaz's Stunning Goal

Real Madrid clinched a crucial victory in the first leg of their last-16 battle against RB Leipzig. The spotlight shone on Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, who stepped up in the absence of Jude Bellingham and delivered a moment of brilliance. Diaz's masterful curling finish into the top corner, just three minutes into the second half, broke the deadlock and tilted the scales in Real's favour. Despite Leipzig's resilient defence, Diaz's solo effort made the difference. Real Madrid now stands poised to advance to the quarter-finals for the 12th time in 14 seasons, fueled by Diaz's unforgettable goal.